Paddy Pimblett offers to face Matt Frevola in likely 2024 return: “I like being in exciting fights”

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is down to face Matt Frevola in his return.

‘The Baddy’ has been out of action since his clash with Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December. Heading into the matchup, the Scouser had a massive amount of hype riding multiple finish victories in the promotion. However, ‘Flash’ gave him a much tougher fight than expected late last year.

Nonetheless, the British star scored a controversial unanimous decision victory. Sadly for Paddy Pimblett, he didn’t make it through the fight unscathed. Following the bout, the lightweight prospect was forced to undergo surgery for an ankle injury that he suffered in the first round. During his layoff, he’s been called out several times by Matt Frevola.

For his part, ‘The Steamrolla’ is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, last defeating Drew Dober by knockout. At a UFC London fan Q&A, Paddy Pimblett was asked about the potential fight. There, he showed interest in the bout against Matt Frevola, but admitted that his current timetable could keep him out until 2024.

“I don’t know how long it’ll be because I just fought in December,” Paddy Pimblett stated earlier today. “I don’t know when I’ll end up fighting, I want to fight towards the back end of this year. But if I can’t and I won’t be able to, it’ll probably be here, March, next year. You’ll probably see a completely different version of me, to be honest.”

He continued discussing a fight against Matt Frevola, “…I think [my style] matches up sound, styles make fights. It would be a very good fight, and that’s what I’m about lad. I like being in exciting fights. Of course [I would accept if he’s offered], what do you think this is lad?”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Paddy Pimblett vs. Matt Frevola?