Daniel Cormier doesn’t see “deep-rooted” rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov ending anytime soon: “It’s very deep”

By Harry Kettle - August 9, 2024

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will die down anytime soon.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White

Even though it’s been almost six years since they fought, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov still can’t stand each other. For the most part, it’s Conor who takes shots at Khabib. The pair have been embroiled in an intense rivalry with the Irishman throwing all kinds of heat in the direction of his foe.

One man who has been quite close to the action is Daniel Cormier. That is, of course, because he’s had a long-term friendship with Nurmagomedov.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Cormier spoke candidly about this unique situation.

Cormier’s view on McGregor/Khabib

“He just hates Khabib,” Cormier said on his “Funky and the Champ” show with Ben Askren. “He hates him. … They are not letting it go. It’s deep-rooted, but it’s deep-rooted on both sides, honestly. (Nuragomedov) doesn’t like this guy, bro. They don’t like each other. This is crazy. It really is. It’s deep. It’s very deep.

“But I think the closest thing you would get to a resolution in that is, again, Conor beating Michael and then earning a championship fight against Islam Makhachev, right? Then Khabib could probably try to find some comfort in that and Conor could try to actually find redemption in trying to beat the guy that became the guy, right? So there’s stories there. I don’t know that it happens because Michael Chandler can’t seem to get a date (with McGregor).”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe there is a chance that Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will ever settle their differences? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Daniel Cormier Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

