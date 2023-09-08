Daniel Cormier admits he would lose dream fight to prime Fedor Emelianenko: “He might’ve got me”

By Josh Evanoff - September 8, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Daniel Cormier believes he would’ve likely lost to Fedor Emelianenko.

Daniel Cormier and Fedor Emelianenko

‘The Last Emperor’ is widely regarded as the greatest fighter to never fight in the UFC. Having never stepped foot in the octagon, he’s defeated several former champions including Frank Mir, Rampage Jackson, Mark Coleman, and more. Furthermore, names such as Daniel Cormier have hailed him as the greatest heavyweight in MMA history.

In fact, ‘DC’ briefly discussed the Russian during the UFC 291 weigh-ins earlier this summer. During the weigh-in show alongside Belal Muhammad and Din Thomas, the subject of Fedor Emelianenko was discussed. The three quickly agreed that the former PRIDE heavyweight champion was the greatest Russian fighter ever.

Continuing, ‘Remember The Name’ asked Daniel Cormier what he would’ve done against him. Surprisingly, the UFC commentator admitted that he likely would’ve lost. While he didn’t get into specifics, it was clear that ‘DC’ respects Fedor Emelianenko given the admission.

Daniel Cormier

“Question, prime ‘DC’ versus prime Fedor, who wins? The best American fighter of all time, against your best Russian fighter of all time. What would your strategy be?” Belal Muhammad asked to Daniel Cormier about a dream fight with Fedor Emelianenko earlier this summer at UFC 291 weigh-ins.

The commentator honestly answered, “He was good, he was really good. I think he might’ve got me, I think he might’ve got me. [Shrugs] He was good man, yeah. You always put the other man over.”

Unfortunately for fans, a fight between Daniel Cormier and Fedor Emelianenko never came to fruition. However, the PRIDE legend has recently begun working with the UFC, making it into their fifth EA game.

What do you make of these comments? How do you think a fight between Daniel Cormier and Fedor Emelianenko would’ve gone?

