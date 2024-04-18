Daniel Cormier clarifies his stance on Alex Pereira knockout at UFC 300 after ‘Big’ John McCarthy addresses Herb Dean critics

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has cleared the air on his stance regarding Alex Pereira’s finishing sequence at UFC 300.

Pereira knocked out former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 main event last Saturday in Las Vegas. It was a successful first light heavyweight title defense for Pereira, who won the belt that Hill vacated at UFC 295.

Just seconds before Pereira landed a fight-ending left hook, Hill appeared to land a kick to his groin accidentally. Referee Herb Dean initially attempted to pause the fight, before Pereira shoved him aside and proceeded to finish Hill.

Some, including Cormier, have presented the idea that Dean might’ve dropped the ball and should’ve paused the action, regardless of Pereira’s shove. The fight would’ve been reset and moved back to the center of the Octagon.

‘Big’ John McCarthy took to social media on Wednesday to address critics of Dean, assuring casual fans that Dean did everything correctly.