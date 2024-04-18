Daniel Cormier clarifies his stance on Alex Pereira knockout at UFC 300 after ‘Big’ John McCarthy addresses Herb Dean critics

By Curtis Calhoun - April 18, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has cleared the air on his stance regarding Alex Pereira’s finishing sequence at UFC 300.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

Pereira knocked out former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 main event last Saturday in Las Vegas. It was a successful first light heavyweight title defense for Pereira, who won the belt that Hill vacated at UFC 295.

Just seconds before Pereira landed a fight-ending left hook, Hill appeared to land a kick to his groin accidentally. Referee Herb Dean initially attempted to pause the fight, before Pereira shoved him aside and proceeded to finish Hill.

Some, including Cormier, have presented the idea that Dean might’ve dropped the ball and should’ve paused the action, regardless of Pereira’s shove. The fight would’ve been reset and moved back to the center of the Octagon.

‘Big’ John McCarthy took to social media on Wednesday to address critics of Dean, assuring casual fans that Dean did everything correctly.

Daniel Cormier changes his tune on Alex Pereira’s UFC 300 knockout

In a recent tweet, Cormier appeared to respond to McCarthy and others who felt he was making an invalid argument.

“For the record on the poatan knockout, I was posing the question,” Cormier tweeted Thursday. “If anybody knows its John McCarthy. So if he says everything was done the correct way, I believe him.”

Cormier made the initial remarks during a recent podcast episode with Ben Askren on his YouTube channel.

Cormier and McCarthy have both been around fighting for decades. Both men have transitioned into analyst roles after their careers inside the cage.

In a tweet reply, UFC welterweight Kevin Lee appeared to echo Cormier’s sentiment.

“It’s real similar to Mayweather/Ortiz knockout,” Lee replied. “Same principles apply: it’s protect yourself at all times.”

As of this writing, Hill hasn’t accused Pereira or Dean of any wrongdoing since UFC 300, and he’ll look to get back on track in his next Octagon appearance.

