Stephen Thompson reveals the alternative fight offers he received for UFC 291, says he wants Kamaru Usman next

Stephen Thompson has spoken candidly about what the future holds for him after what happened back at UFC 291.

Back at UFC 291, Stephen Thompson was scheduled to take on Michel Pereira. Unfortunately, Pereira missed weight, with Thompson refusing to go ahead with the bout as a result.

Subsequently, there’s been something of a cold war brewing between ‘Wonderboy’ and UFC president Dana White. Ian Garry, who won his fight at UFC 292, actually called out Thompson after his win over Neil Magny – with White quickly suggesting that the veteran had turned it down. This came after the UFC seemingly upset Thompson by not following through on paying him his show money.

In a recent interview, the former title contender revealed who he’d be willing to fight next, and who he would’ve fought as a replacement at UFC 291.