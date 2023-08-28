Stephen Thompson reveals the alternative fight offers he received for UFC 291, says he wants Kamaru Usman next

By Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

Stephen Thompson has spoken candidly about what the future holds for him after what happened back at UFC 291.

Stephen Thompson

Back at UFC 291, Stephen Thompson was scheduled to take on Michel Pereira. Unfortunately, Pereira missed weight, with Thompson refusing to go ahead with the bout as a result.

Subsequently, there’s been something of a cold war brewing between ‘Wonderboy’ and UFC president Dana White. Ian Garry, who won his fight at UFC 292, actually called out Thompson after his win over Neil Magny – with White quickly suggesting that the veteran had turned it down. This came after the UFC seemingly upset Thompson by not following through on paying him his show money.

RELATED: IAN MACHADO GARRY PROMISES STEPHEN THOMPSON FIGHT HAPPENS NEXT, SAYS IT WILL BE A “SHOW FOR THE AGES”

In a recent interview, the former title contender revealed who he’d be willing to fight next, and who he would’ve fought as a replacement at UFC 291.

Thompson’s options

“I was willing to fight the [Jack Della Maddalenas], the Ian Garrys, the Shavkat [Rakhmonovs], but then you got the guy. The number one contender, the former UFC champ, one of the greatest fighters, called me out. When I see a chance to go for another title shot before it’s over, when Kamaru Usman calls me out, I’m like, dude. No brainer. No brainer.”

Stephen Thompson is already a karate and mixed martial arts legend. Alas, while he’s had an incredible career up to this point, we all want to see more before he hangs up his gloves for good.

Hopefully, he gets booked sooner rather than later so we can see him back in the cage.

Who do you want to see Stephen Thompson compete against when he makes his return to the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

