WATCH | Logan Paul and Dillon Danis shake hands on MMA rematch if ‘El Jefe’ doesn’t pullout

It appears that Logan Paul and Dillon Danis might make it to their boxing match after all.

‘The Maverick’ and ‘El Jefe’ are currently slated for the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury in October. For Logan Paul, the bout will be his first since a 2021 exhibition no-contest with Floyd Mayweather. Meanwhile, Dillon Danis hasn’t been seen in combat sports since a submission win in Bellator in 2019.

Nonetheless, things have already gotten intense between the two stars. Following the fight announcement earlier this summer, there was quick speculation that Dillon Danis would pull out. Logan Paul himself was worried about this for good reason, considering ‘El Jefe’ pulled out of a prior fight with KSI.

However, one has to wonder if the boxing match is guaranteed after Logan Paul and Dillon Danis went face-to-face. As of now, the full-length conversation hasn’t been released. However, certain clips have, and in one, the YouTuber shakes hands on a deal for a rematch in MMA. That’s if the former Bellator fighter shows, however.

Let's see if Paul Logan is a man of his word. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lqhXei3QCq — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 8, 2023

“If you show up on October 14th, I will rematch you in MMA.” Paul stated in their face-to-face.

Over the last week, there’s been heavy speculation that the boxing match wouldn’t proceed. That’s mainly due to a lawsuit between Nina Agdal and Dillon Danis. The model is Logan Paul’s fiancee and sued the MMA fighter for sharing private photos and images of herself on social media.

Some were understandably worried that the bout would be canceled as a consequence. However, it seems like it’s all going ahead as of now. Since the lawsuit, the two have continued to promote the event.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis in MMA?