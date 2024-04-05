Daniel Cormier reveals gift that former UFC foe Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson left him shortly before he tragically passed away

Daniel Cormier shares heartwarming story about Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson

During a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen, Cormier told a heartwarming story about his friendship with Johnson.

“When he passed, he and I had a relationship past fighting,” “The girl that he was seeing [at the time] reached out to me. Anthony left me a watch, because I was a person that made an impact on his life from when he was in junior college wrestling, and through our competitions in the UFC.

“Just an absolute sweetheart of a man, but he was a killer inside the Octagon.”

Johnson is one of the greatest knockout artists in UFC history, finishing the likes of Glover Teixeira and Alexander Gustafsson during his career. His last fight was a knockout against José Augusto Azevedo at Bellator 258.

Cormier and Johnson fought for the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 187, with Cormier earning a second-round submission win. After three consecutive wins, Johnson earned a rematch with Cormier at UFC 210, but Cormier got the better of him in their second clash.

Johnson finished his professional MMA career with a 23-6 record, including 17 knockout victories. He’s arguably one of the best fighters in UFC history to never earn a belt.

Cormier and Johnson’s friendship, despite two epic battles in the Octagon, is unique in UFC lore. Johnson’s posthumous gift to Cormier shows the impact the former two-division champion had on his life.