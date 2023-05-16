Watch UFC President Dana White console “f**king stud” Daniel Rodriguez following his TKO loss to Ian Garry
UFC president Dana White made sure to console Daniel Rodriguez following his loss to Ian Garry last weekend.
On Saturday night, Ian Garry arrived in a big way in the top 15 of the UFC’s welterweight division. He was able to finish Daniel Rodriguez, being the first man to beat the veteran by TKO/KO. He did so in the first round and now, he’s jumped up to #13 at 170 pounds.
The focus, understandably, has been on Garry. However, Rodriguez’s loss was certainly notable given how good he’s looked in the last few years. The 36-year-old clearly wasn’t expecting that kind of outcome and now, has to go back to the drawing board.
In the immediate aftermath of the bout, as D-Rod prepared to leave the arena, Dana White made sure to stop and have a chat with him, as per his Instagram.
White: “You’re a f***ing stud, we respect and appreciate you very much man. I just wanted to say goodbye before you left, alright? Keep your chin up, you’re always a f***ing stud.”
In his post, Rodriguez was clearly grateful for Dana’s kind words.
“Tough one!! S*** happens! But this takes the stng away a little. I was in a hurry to leave the arena after the fight. And boss had stopped us. I felt the respect, thanks G.”
Rodriguez’s next step
There’s certainly still a place for Daniel Rodriguez in the welterweight division. With that being said, he’ll have to make some serious adjustments if he wants to compete in the top 15 again.
Are you excited to see Daniel Rodriguez return to the Octagon in the future? What do you think about Dana White’s gesture? Let us know your thoughts on this and more in the comments, BJPENN Nation!
