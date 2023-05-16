search

Ali Abdelaziz slams Conor McGregor for mocking “overrated” Gilbert Burns

By Harry Kettle - May 16, 2023

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has lashed out at Conor McGregor for mocking Gilbert Burns in a recent Twitter exchange.

Ali Abdelaziz, Conor McGregor

It’s no secret that Ali Abdelaziz and Conor McGregor don’t like one another. They’ve had a long-running feud for years now, dating back to Conor’s showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

While Khabib got the upper hand in that meeting, Abdelaziz still couldn’t seem to shake his vendetta with the Irishman. The two men have gone back and forth with one another on social media on countless occasions, and we can’t see that changing anytime soon.

In the most recent of their collisions, the focus appears to be Gilbert Burns. After a fan called the Brazilian overrated and listed his reasons why, Conor decided to join in on the fun – which led to Ali’s intervention.

McGregor: “Ye, but what a name, “Gilbert” [laughing emojis]”

Abdelaziz: “What about you? You think you can beat @GilbertDurinho? That’s what I thought, shut your mouth”

McGregor’s antics continue

Conor McGregor has never been the kind of fighter who keeps quiet. He embraces the chaos that comes with his unpredictable personality, both in and outside of the cage. Later this month, we’ll get to see that on show even further when the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter begins with McGregor as one of the head coaches.

As for Abdelaziz, it certainly seems unlikely that these two will ever settle their grudge. Who knows, maybe another of his fighters will get the chance to square off with McGregor again at some point down the road.

If that happens, get the popcorn ready.

What do you think of the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz? Is there a chance we would ever see Conor go head to head with Gilbert Burns? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ali Abdelaziz Conor McGregor Gilbert Burns UFC

Related

Watch UFC President Dana White console “f**king stud” Daniel Rodriguez following his TKO loss to Ian Garry

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2023
Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

UFC champion Aljamain Sterling reacts to Henry Cejudo’s callout of teammate Merab Dvalishvili: “He's got a tall task ahead of him”

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has given his thoughts on Henry Cejudo possibly squaring off with his teammate Merab Dvalishvili. Earlier this month, Aljamain Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo via split decision. It was a tight, competitive affair but […]

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya vows to take things to new levels when he fights the winner of Whittaker vs. du Plessis: My next game will be something special”

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2023

Israel Adesanya has promised to take his game to the next level when he takes on either Robert Whittaker or Dricus du Plessis in his next fight. In his latest outing, Israel Adesanya was finally […]

Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling uncertain Sean O’Malley fight will happen in August: “I just fought one of the baddest dudes in the game”

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2023

Aljamain Sterling isn’t sure if he will be ready to face Sean O’Malley in August. Sterling defended his bantamweight title for a third time in the main event of UFC 288 earlier this month with […]

Jailton Almeida
Jairzinho Rozenstruik

What's next for Jailton Almeida and Jairzinho Rozenstruik after UFC Charlotte?

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2023

In the main event of UFC Charlotte, a battle of top-12 heavyweights went down as Jairzinho Rozenstruik took on Jailton Almeida. Rozenstruik entered the fight coming off a 23-second knockout win over Chris Daukaus back […]

Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka still uncertain when he will be fully healthy to face Jamahal Hill for the light heavyweight title: "August is still early for me"

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2023
Cory Sandhagen
UFC

Report | UFC is working on a fight between bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2023

The UFC is targeting a pivotal fight at bantamweight. According to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the UFC is looking to put together a bout between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov. It’s uncertain when […]

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya responds after his ex-girlfriend takes him to court for half of his earnings

Susan Cox - May 15, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is responding after his ex-girlfriend took him to court for half of his earnings. Apparently, Charlotte Powdrell, Adesanya’s ex is taking the middleweight champion to court, in an attempt to […]

Kron Gracie
UFC

Kron Gracie issues statement on his loss to Charles Jourdain at UFC 288

Susan Cox - May 15, 2023

Kron Gracie has issued a statement on his loss to Charles Jourdain at UFC 288. UFC 288 took place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Kron Gracie (5-2 […]

Tim Elliott
UFC

Tim Elliott accuses ex-wife of cheating on him “with friend/teammate” Kevin Croom during entire marriage

Susan Cox - May 15, 2023

Tim Elliott is accusing his ex-wife of cheating on him ‘with friend/teammate’ Kevin Croom during their entire marriage. It was back in 2020 when UFC fighters Tim Elliott and Gina Mazany were married. Tim Elliott […]