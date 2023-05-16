Ali Abdelaziz slams Conor McGregor for mocking “overrated” Gilbert Burns

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has lashed out at Conor McGregor for mocking Gilbert Burns in a recent Twitter exchange.

It’s no secret that Ali Abdelaziz and Conor McGregor don’t like one another. They’ve had a long-running feud for years now, dating back to Conor’s showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

While Khabib got the upper hand in that meeting, Abdelaziz still couldn’t seem to shake his vendetta with the Irishman. The two men have gone back and forth with one another on social media on countless occasions, and we can’t see that changing anytime soon.

In the most recent of their collisions, the focus appears to be Gilbert Burns. After a fan called the Brazilian overrated and listed his reasons why, Conor decided to join in on the fun – which led to Ali’s intervention.

Ye but what a name, “gilbert” 😂😂 https://t.co/Q7UZe9ZL2u — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2023

What about you? You think you can beat @GilbertDurinho ? That’s what I thought, shut your mouth https://t.co/zLKqbvJCQ0 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 16, 2023

