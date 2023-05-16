Ali Abdelaziz slams Conor McGregor for mocking “overrated” Gilbert Burns
MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has lashed out at Conor McGregor for mocking Gilbert Burns in a recent Twitter exchange.
It’s no secret that Ali Abdelaziz and Conor McGregor don’t like one another. They’ve had a long-running feud for years now, dating back to Conor’s showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.
While Khabib got the upper hand in that meeting, Abdelaziz still couldn’t seem to shake his vendetta with the Irishman. The two men have gone back and forth with one another on social media on countless occasions, and we can’t see that changing anytime soon.
In the most recent of their collisions, the focus appears to be Gilbert Burns. After a fan called the Brazilian overrated and listed his reasons why, Conor decided to join in on the fun – which led to Ali’s intervention.
Ye but what a name, “gilbert” 😂😂 https://t.co/Q7UZe9ZL2u
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2023
What about you? You think you can beat @GilbertDurinho ? That’s what I thought, shut your mouth https://t.co/zLKqbvJCQ0
— Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 16, 2023
McGregor’s antics continue
Conor McGregor has never been the kind of fighter who keeps quiet. He embraces the chaos that comes with his unpredictable personality, both in and outside of the cage. Later this month, we’ll get to see that on show even further when the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter begins with McGregor as one of the head coaches.
As for Abdelaziz, it certainly seems unlikely that these two will ever settle their grudge. Who knows, maybe another of his fighters will get the chance to square off with McGregor again at some point down the road.
If that happens, get the popcorn ready.
What do you think of the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz? Is there a chance we would ever see Conor go head to head with Gilbert Burns? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Ali Abdelaziz Conor McGregor Gilbert Burns UFC