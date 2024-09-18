Video | Dana White reacts to Donn Davis’ claim that the PFL has spent more money on ‘Ngannou vs. Ferreira’ than the Ultimate Fighting Championship did with UFC 306

By Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Donn Davis’ recent claims regarding PFL and their expenditures.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira

This past weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship put on a mammoth event at the Sphere in Las Vegas. They spent a great deal of money doing so, too, making for one of the most unique events in the history of mixed martial arts. Dana White served as a huge part of the process, and he made it clear that they were going all in.

RELATED: Dana White reacts to footage of Jake Paul “sneaking in” to UFC 306, says ‘The Problem Child’ is not actually banned from events

PFL, on the other hand, will be providing the MMA world with Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira in a blockbuster heavyweight showdown. He recently claimed that the promotion would be spending more money on that event than the UFC did on UFC 306.

Dana White was asked to give his thoughts on this in a recent media scrum, and he didn’t seem to care all too much.

White responds to Davis

“I didn’t even know who he was until you said it. So, what did he say?”

“Sounds like a good idea. Good for him. Good luck. I hope it all works out. Yeah.”

Donn Davis has made it pretty clear that he isn’t afraid to poke fun at other companies. At the same time, Dana has never been shy when talking about some of the UFC’s rivals. Either way, though, it serves as healthy competition, which should hopefully be a good thing in the long run.

What do you make of the claim made by Donn Davis? Do you believe Dana White will push for the UFC to return to the Sphere in the future? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Professional Fighters League (PFL) UFC

Related

Dana White and Jake Paul

Dana White reacts to footage of Jake Paul “sneaking in” to UFC 306, says ‘The Problem Child’ is not actually banned from events

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024
Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Dana White reacts to Sean O'Malley's torn labrum injury prior to UFC 306: “He didn’t look explosive"

Fernando Quiles - September 18, 2024

Dana White has reacted to Sean O’Malley revealing he was injured two months prior to UFC 306.

Tatiana Suarez, Virna Jandiroba
UFC

REPORT | Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba in the works for UFC 310

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2024

A UFC women’s strawweight matchup between the undefeated Tatiana Suarez and streaking Virna Jandiroba is reportedly in the works for the year’s final pay-per-view card.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Max Holloway says UFC intentionally "shelled away" Ilia Topuria from him in favor of other contenders

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway is looking to prove that the UFC made a wise move in not booking him against Ilia Topuria earlier in their careers.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee announces he's set to make bare-knuckle debut, signs with Gamebred FC

Cole Shelton - September 17, 2024

Former UFC interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee announced his next fight will be in bare-knuckle.

Paddy Pimblett

VIDEO | Paddy Pimblett shatters restaurant's Chicken Wings record amidst weight ballooning criticism

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2024
Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL's Donn Davis claims Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira will cost more than Noche UFC: "Fighters here make more"

Josh Evanoff - September 17, 2024

According to Donn Davis, PFL’s ‘Battle Of The Giants’ PPV headlined by Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira will be quite the expense.

Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev laughs off the possibility of Conor McGregor returning to the UFC: "It's already a fantasy"

Josh Evanoff - September 17, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev believes Conor McGregor won’t fight again.

Johnny Eblen, Fabian Edwards
Johnny Eblen

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2 added to the undercard of PFL's 'Battle Of The Giants' PPV

Josh Evanoff - September 17, 2024

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen will face Fabian Edwards next month on PFL pay-per-view.

Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili's coach shares what he screamed at coach Tim Welch during UFC 306 headliner

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili took issue with Tim Welch’s taunting in the opening seconds of UFC 306, and his coach took mere minutes to hit back.