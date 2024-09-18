Video | Dana White reacts to Donn Davis’ claim that the PFL has spent more money on ‘Ngannou vs. Ferreira’ than the Ultimate Fighting Championship did with UFC 306

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Donn Davis’ recent claims regarding PFL and their expenditures.

This past weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship put on a mammoth event at the Sphere in Las Vegas. They spent a great deal of money doing so, too, making for one of the most unique events in the history of mixed martial arts. Dana White served as a huge part of the process, and he made it clear that they were going all in.

RELATED: Dana White reacts to footage of Jake Paul “sneaking in” to UFC 306, says ‘The Problem Child’ is not actually banned from events

PFL, on the other hand, will be providing the MMA world with Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira in a blockbuster heavyweight showdown. He recently claimed that the promotion would be spending more money on that event than the UFC did on UFC 306.

Dana White was asked to give his thoughts on this in a recent media scrum, and he didn’t seem to care all too much.