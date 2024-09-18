Video | Dana White reacts to Donn Davis’ claim that the PFL has spent more money on ‘Ngannou vs. Ferreira’ than the Ultimate Fighting Championship did with UFC 306
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Donn Davis’ recent claims regarding PFL and their expenditures.
This past weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship put on a mammoth event at the Sphere in Las Vegas. They spent a great deal of money doing so, too, making for one of the most unique events in the history of mixed martial arts. Dana White served as a huge part of the process, and he made it clear that they were going all in.
PFL, on the other hand, will be providing the MMA world with Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira in a blockbuster heavyweight showdown. He recently claimed that the promotion would be spending more money on that event than the UFC did on UFC 306.
Dana White was asked to give his thoughts on this in a recent media scrum, and he didn’t seem to care all too much.
White responds to Davis
“I didn’t even know who he was until you said it. So, what did he say?”
“Sounds like a good idea. Good for him. Good luck. I hope it all works out. Yeah.”
Donn Davis has made it pretty clear that he isn’t afraid to poke fun at other companies. At the same time, Dana has never been shy when talking about some of the UFC’s rivals. Either way, though, it serves as healthy competition, which should hopefully be a good thing in the long run.
What do you make of the claim made by Donn Davis? Do you believe Dana White will push for the UFC to return to the Sphere in the future? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!
