Dana White reacts to footage of Jake Paul “sneaking in” to UFC 306, says ‘The Problem Child’ is not actually banned from events

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Jake Paul sneaking in to Noche UFC at the Sphere last weekend.

As we know, Jake Paul is a pretty controversial figure in the world of combat sports. In addition to his blossoming pro boxing career, he’s also made some noise in mixed martial arts. Alongside his deal with PFL, he’s also been pretty outspoken when it comes to criticizing Dana White and the UFC over the issue of fighter pay.

For the most part, the two have just made occasional comments directed at one another on social media. However, Paul noted recently that he was actually banned from attending UFC events.

After using a disguise to sneak into Noche UFC, ‘The Problem Child’ prompted the following response from White.