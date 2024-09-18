Dana White reacts to footage of Jake Paul “sneaking in” to UFC 306, says ‘The Problem Child’ is not actually banned from events
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Jake Paul sneaking in to Noche UFC at the Sphere last weekend.
As we know, Jake Paul is a pretty controversial figure in the world of combat sports. In addition to his blossoming pro boxing career, he’s also made some noise in mixed martial arts. Alongside his deal with PFL, he’s also been pretty outspoken when it comes to criticizing Dana White and the UFC over the issue of fighter pay.
For the most part, the two have just made occasional comments directed at one another on social media. However, Paul noted recently that he was actually banned from attending UFC events.
After using a disguise to sneak into Noche UFC, ‘The Problem Child’ prompted the following response from White.
Dana White is asked if he saw the video of Jake Paul saying he was banned:
White responds to Paul
“Listen – Oscar De La Hoya was there, okay? Let’s put it that way. Nobody is banned from the UFC. Listen, that kid [Jake Paul] knows how to market and do this thing and all that good s***. Yeah. Jake Paul is welcome to come to UFC, he just can’t bring that, you know.”
This does make us wonder whether or not the promotion would ever consider working with Jake Paul. After all, he has a certain level of star power that’s hard to find in this game. In addition to that, he already has a combat sports pedigree behind him, even though plenty of people don’t want to admit that.
Would you be interested in seeing Dana White and Jake Paul work together on a future project? Do you expect to see Jake compete for PFL at some point in the future? If not, why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
