Cory Sandhagen claims Deiveson Figueiredo turned down year-end UFC fight: “I thought Figgy was a little bit more about that life than that”

By Fernando Quiles - September 18, 2024

Cory Sandhagen claims that former UFC flyweight champion Deveison Figueiredo turned down a fight against him.

Cory Sandhagen

Sandhagen is hoping for a fight that puts him right back in title contention after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov. While he was hoping to share the Octagon with former UFC bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley, that fight won’t be happening anytime soon. That’s because O’Malley will be on the shelf due to a torn labrum.

Sandhagen had turned his attention to Figueiredo for a showdown before the end of 2024, but that doesn’t look to be in the cards either.

RELATED: CORY SANDHAGEN ISSUES STATEMENT FOLLOWING UFC ABU DHABI LOSS TO UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV: “TOUGH SPORT”

Cory Sandhagen Says Deiveson Figueiredo Turned Down Fight

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Cory Sandhagen claimed that Deiveson Figueiredo was offered to fight him, but didn’t take it (via Bloody Elbow).

“Figgy turned down the fight against me [earlier] in September which is just kind of whack because I thought Figgy was a little bit more about that life than that.

“I’m kind of actually hurt that Figgy doesn’t want to fight me in December, but maybe he just wants to take the easier fights – I don’t know what that dude’s plan is.”

It’s possible that Figueiredo is holding out hope that he will receive a UFC Bantamweight Championship opportunity. Newly-minted titleholder Merab Dvalishvili has expressed interest in the fight.

What’s next for Sandhagen will be interesting to see. It’s clear that he’s eager to get back inside the Octagon to raise his stock after seeing his three-fight winning streak come to an end.

Sandhagen is still hoping to reach that elusive UFC bantamweight gold. While he has never competed for the undisputed bantamweight title, Sandhagen did fight Petr Yan for the interim championship in a losing effort back in 2021.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen Deiveson Figueiredo UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira

Video | Dana White reacts to Donn Davis’ claim that the PFL has spent more money on ‘Ngannou vs. Ferreira’ than the Ultimate Fighting Championship did with UFC 306

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024
Dana White and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Dana White reacts to footage of Jake Paul “sneaking in” to UFC 306, says ‘The Problem Child’ is not actually banned from events

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Jake Paul sneaking in to Noche UFC at the Sphere last weekend.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Dana White reacts to Sean O'Malley's torn labrum injury prior to UFC 306: “He didn’t look explosive"

Fernando Quiles - September 18, 2024

Dana White has reacted to Sean O’Malley revealing he was injured two months prior to UFC 306.

Tatiana Suarez, Virna Jandiroba
UFC

REPORT | Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba in the works for UFC 310

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2024

A UFC women’s strawweight matchup between the undefeated Tatiana Suarez and streaking Virna Jandiroba is reportedly in the works for the year’s final pay-per-view card.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Max Holloway says UFC intentionally "shelled away" Ilia Topuria from him in favor of other contenders

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway is looking to prove that the UFC made a wise move in not booking him against Ilia Topuria earlier in their careers.

Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee announces he's set to make bare-knuckle debut, signs with Gamebred FC

Cole Shelton - September 17, 2024
Paddy Pimblett
UFC

VIDEO | Paddy Pimblett shatters restaurant's Chicken Wings record amidst weight ballooning criticism

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2024

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett is thoroughly enjoying some downtime after his latest Octagon victory.

Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev laughs off the possibility of Conor McGregor returning to the UFC: "It's already a fantasy"

Josh Evanoff - September 17, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev believes Conor McGregor won’t fight again.

Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili's coach shares what he screamed at coach Tim Welch during UFC 306 headliner

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili took issue with Tim Welch’s taunting in the opening seconds of UFC 306, and his coach took mere minutes to hit back.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley suffered torn labrum weeks before UFC 306, set for surgery

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley suffered a significant hip injury just weeks ahead of his matchup with Merab Dvalishvili.