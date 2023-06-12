Pros react after Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III ends in wild brawl

A handful of fighters have given their thoughts following the brawl that came after Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III last weekend.

As many fans know, Floyd Mayweather has spent a lot of time doing exhibition boxing matches in recent years. The unbeaten 50-0 star may no longer compete as a professional, but he certainly hasn’t given up on having some fun in the ring.

Over the weekend, though, he got a bit more than he bargained for.

‘Money’ went head to head with John Gotti III in an exhibition showdown. After Gotti was disqualified, he proceeded to push the referee out of the way and launch an attack on Mayweather. Floyd’s team soon jumped in to defend him, with Gotti’s team responding in the same manner.

As you can probably imagine, it all got a little bit chaotic – with a few fighters deciding to react to the carnage on social media.

Absolute pandemonium in the ring at the Mayweather vs Gotti III exhibition. This could get really ugly, especially in the aftermath of the event…. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 12, 2023