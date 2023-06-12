Pros react after Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III ends in wild brawl
A handful of fighters have given their thoughts following the brawl that came after Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III last weekend.
As many fans know, Floyd Mayweather has spent a lot of time doing exhibition boxing matches in recent years. The unbeaten 50-0 star may no longer compete as a professional, but he certainly hasn’t given up on having some fun in the ring.
Over the weekend, though, he got a bit more than he bargained for.
‘Money’ went head to head with John Gotti III in an exhibition showdown. After Gotti was disqualified, he proceeded to push the referee out of the way and launch an attack on Mayweather. Floyd’s team soon jumped in to defend him, with Gotti’s team responding in the same manner.
As you can probably imagine, it all got a little bit chaotic – with a few fighters deciding to react to the carnage on social media.
Me and @missnatalienunn ringside for #MayweatherGotti !!!! Entire brawl broke out!!!! pic.twitter.com/CzCjfGDJxi
— Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) June 12, 2023
Absolute pandemonium in the ring at the Mayweather vs Gotti III exhibition. This could get really ugly, especially in the aftermath of the event….
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 12, 2023
Shit got real in miami
— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 12, 2023
Mayweather’s dilemma
Floyd Mayweather certainly seems to be having fun with some of these exhibitions. At the same time, you have to ask the question: is the juice really worth the squeeze? An incident like this has helped shine a different light on the events, leaving many to wonder what their value is.
As we know, the celebrity boxing era is still well and truly upon us. Still, Mayweather likely has enough money to ride off into the sunset ten times over, and he could probably do without this kind of issue hanging over his head.
What do you believe the future holds for Floyd Mayweather in the boxing sphere? Is there a chance this was his final exhibition bout, and if so, which was your favorite? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
