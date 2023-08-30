UFC President Dana White discusses the possibility of making Max Holloway vs. Alex Volkanovski 4: “I don’t love it”
UFC president Dana White has explained why he isn’t crazy about the idea of booking Alex Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 4.
Last weekend in the main event of UFC Singapore, Max Holloway knocked out The Korean Zombie. It came in the wake of his win over Arnold Allen which, in itself, was a big moment for ‘Blessed’ as it allowed him to get back in the win column.
Prior to that, he suffered a one-sided defeat to Alex Volkanovski, which dropped him to 0-3 in his series with the Australian. Despite that, Holloway is still fighting hard to try and earn his way back to a championship opportunity and get one more crack at ‘The Great’.
A lot of fans aren’t overly interested in seeing that. As it turns out, Dana White also isn’t particularly keen.
White questions Holloway vs Volkanovski 4
“I just think that Volkanovski is so dominant right now,” White said. “I mean, there’s people who believe he beat Islam (Makhachev), I don’t know if you throw Max at him again at this point in Max’s career, I don’t love it.”
“People want to know? Tell ‘people’ it’s a bad idea.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
In a situation like this, it’s easy to see where Dana White is coming from. With Ilia Topuria on the horizon and Volkanovski also considering another move up to lightweight, there are plenty of other options out there.
With that being said, if Holloway keeps on winning, it’s going to be hard to deny him this opportunity.
Do you believe we will see a fourth meeting between Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway before one of them retires? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Volkanovski Dana White Max Holloway UFC