UFC President Dana White discusses the possibility of making Max Holloway vs. Alex Volkanovski 4: “I don’t love it”

UFC president Dana White has explained why he isn’t crazy about the idea of booking Alex Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 4.

Last weekend in the main event of UFC Singapore, Max Holloway knocked out The Korean Zombie. It came in the wake of his win over Arnold Allen which, in itself, was a big moment for ‘Blessed’ as it allowed him to get back in the win column.

Prior to that, he suffered a one-sided defeat to Alex Volkanovski, which dropped him to 0-3 in his series with the Australian. Despite that, Holloway is still fighting hard to try and earn his way back to a championship opportunity and get one more crack at ‘The Great’.

A lot of fans aren’t overly interested in seeing that. As it turns out, Dana White also isn’t particularly keen.