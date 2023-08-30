UFC President Dana White discusses the possibility of making Max Holloway vs. Alex Volkanovski 4: “I don’t love it”

By Harry Kettle - August 30, 2023

UFC president Dana White has explained why he isn’t crazy about the idea of booking Alex Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 4.

Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway

Last weekend in the main event of UFC Singapore, Max Holloway knocked out The Korean Zombie. It came in the wake of his win over Arnold Allen which, in itself, was a big moment for ‘Blessed’ as it allowed him to get back in the win column.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY EXPLAINS WHY HE DIDN’T CALL OUT ALEX VOLKANOVSKI FOLLOWING KO WIN OVER THE KOREAN ZOMBIE AT UFC SINGAPORE

Prior to that, he suffered a one-sided defeat to Alex Volkanovski, which dropped him to 0-3 in his series with the Australian. Despite that, Holloway is still fighting hard to try and earn his way back to a championship opportunity and get one more crack at ‘The Great’.

A lot of fans aren’t overly interested in seeing that. As it turns out, Dana White also isn’t particularly keen.

White questions Holloway vs Volkanovski 4

“I just think that Volkanovski is so dominant right now,” White said. “I mean, there’s people who believe he beat Islam (Makhachev), I don’t know if you throw Max at him again at this point in Max’s career, I don’t love it.”

“People want to know? Tell ‘people’ it’s a bad idea.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

In a situation like this, it’s easy to see where Dana White is coming from. With Ilia Topuria on the horizon and Volkanovski also considering another move up to lightweight, there are plenty of other options out there.

With that being said, if Holloway keeps on winning, it’s going to be hard to deny him this opportunity.

Do you believe we will see a fourth meeting between Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway before one of them retires? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Dana White Max Holloway UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Dominick Reyes

UFC champion Jon Jones heaps praise on former opponent Dominick Reyes: “He was giving me a true f**king run for my money”

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2023
Dana White Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White takes aim at top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili: “You should be somewhere else”

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2023

UFC president Dana White has taken a shot at bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili for opting not to fight Aljamain Sterling.

Brock Lesnar, Dana White
Dana White

Dana White discusses Brock Lesnar's potential return to the UFC: "He looks good, doesn't he?"

Zain Bando - August 29, 2023

Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC for the first time in seven years could happen Although UFC 300 is months away, the buzz is already heating up with potential matchups to headline the mega event. According to Dana White, one name to remember is former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

Geoff Neal and Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry believes he beat Geoff Neal with the mugshot t-shirt, says he won't fight him ever

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Ian Machado Garry says Geoff Neal missed his chance to fight him.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

UFC 292 fighter salaries: Zhang Weili, Sean O’Malley, and Aljamain Sterling lead the way

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Zhang Weili, Sean O’Malley, and Aljamain Sterling pocketed the most money at UFC 292.

Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira

Anthony Smith claps back at Alex Pereira: "You want a f*****g rival, you got one right here"

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023
Dillon Danis, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dillon Danis says he would "kill" Islam Makhachev inside two rounds if they fought: "I submit him"

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Dillon Danis has never been shy to share how he would do against certain fighters.

Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

EA Sports UFC 5 set for October release with Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko as cover athletes

Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko are the latest to grace the cover of EA Sports UFC.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

REPORT | Ronda Rousey committed to UFC 300 comeback after WWE exit

Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2023

Death, taxes, and rumors of former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey returning to the UFC.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones uncommitted on fighting new crop of heavyweights: "I have to look at it as a business"

Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is unsure of his future after Stipe Miocic.