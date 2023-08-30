Logan Paul says Conor McGregor’s “drug problems” have left him disappointed as a fan: “I grew up really liking Conor”

Logan Paul has accused Conor McGregor of having drug problems as he continues to tease a boxing match with the Irishman.

We all know Conor McGregor to be an eccentric individual. He does what he wants when he wants. In equal measure, though, he’s also the biggest star in mixed martial arts, and that’s been the case for many years now. There are always going to be people calling him out, which is just the nature of the gig.

Logan Paul, meanwhile, spends most of his time in the pro wrestling ring or doing his podcast. However, he’s currently preparing for a boxing return where he will take on Dillon Danis – Conor’s close friend and training partner.

During a recent interview, Paul went off on McGregor and why he isn’t a big fan of his anymore.