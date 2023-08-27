Max Holloway explains why he didn’t callout Alex Volkanovski following KO win over The Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore

Max Holloway has explained why he didn’t callout Alex Volkanovski following his knockout win over The Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore.

Holloway (25-7 MMA) collided with Chan Sung Jung (17-8 MMA) in the headliner of today’s event in Singapore. The result was a third-round KO victory for ‘Blessed’ (see that here), with The Korean Zombie subsequently announcing his retirement.

The highlight reel victory marked Holloway’s second in a row, as he had previously earned a unanimous decision win over Arnold Allen in April of this year. Prior to that, The Hawaiian was coming off his third career loss at the hands of current featherweight kingpin Alex Volkanovski.

Despite his sensational performance, Max Holloway opted against calling for a fourth fight with the Aussie during his post-fight interview.

‘Blessed’ explained that decision during this afternoon’s post-fight:

“Undeniable, man. All week, I’ve been saying undeniable. I’m not here to call nobody out. That’s your guy’s job to figure that out. That’s the fan’s job to do for me. I’m just here to be undeniable, keep being undeniable. I’m going to keep crawling, scratching my way back to the top of the mountain, and no one’s going to stop me getting there.”

Max Holloway continued (h/t MMANews)

“I’m not a matchmaker man, it is what it is. If the undeniable arc is going that way, then it’s going that way. I’m not here to call anybody out, I’m not here to ask for no fights. I’m just here to have a good time and make some money. So whatever way it goes.”

Max Holloway and Alex Volkanovski first met at UFC 245 in December of 2019, where ‘The Great’ dethroned ‘Blessed’ by unanimous decision to become the new Featherweight champion. The pair would rematch at UFC 251 in July of 2020, with the Aussie once again emerging victorious, this time via a razor close split decision.

Their trilogy fight would come last year at July’s UFC 276 event, and Alex Volkanovski earned a dominant unanimous decision win.

Would you like to see a fourth fight between Max Holloway and Alex Volkanovski?