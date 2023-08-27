Max Holloway explains why he didn’t callout Alex Volkanovski following KO win over The Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore

By Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

Max Holloway has explained why he didn’t callout Alex Volkanovski following his knockout win over The Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore.

Alexander Volkanovski

Holloway (25-7 MMA) collided with Chan Sung Jung (17-8 MMA) in the headliner of today’s event in Singapore. The result was a third-round KO victory for ‘Blessed’ (see that here), with The Korean Zombie subsequently announcing his retirement.

The highlight reel victory marked Holloway’s second in a row, as he had previously earned a unanimous decision win over Arnold Allen in April of this year. Prior to that, The Hawaiian was coming off his third career loss at the hands of current featherweight kingpin Alex Volkanovski.

Despite his sensational performance, Max Holloway opted against calling for a fourth fight with the Aussie during his post-fight interview.

‘Blessed’ explained that decision during this afternoon’s post-fight:

“Undeniable, man. All week, I’ve been saying undeniable. I’m not here to call nobody out. That’s your guy’s job to figure that out. That’s the fan’s job to do for me. I’m just here to be undeniable, keep being undeniable. I’m going to keep crawling, scratching my way back to the top of the mountain, and no one’s going to stop me getting there.”

Max Holloway continued (h/t MMANews)

“I’m not a matchmaker man, it is what it is. If the undeniable arc is going that way, then it’s going that way. I’m not here to call anybody out, I’m not here to ask for no fights. I’m just here to have a good time and make some money. So whatever way it goes.”

Max Holloway and Alex Volkanovski first met at UFC 245 in December of 2019, where ‘The Great’ dethroned ‘Blessed’ by unanimous decision to become the new Featherweight champion. The pair would rematch at UFC 251 in July of 2020, with the Aussie once again emerging victorious, this time via a razor close split decision.

Their trilogy fight would come last year at July’s UFC 276 event, and Alex Volkanovski earned a dominant unanimous decision win.

Would you like to see a fourth fight between Max Holloway and Alex Volkanovski?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Chan Sung Jung 'The Korean Zombie' Max Holloway UFC

Related

The Korean Zombie

The Korean Zombie issues statement following KO loss to Max Holloway and subsequent retirement

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling, UFC 292, UFC, Pros react
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reveals what Dana White told him while wrapping the belt around his waist at UFC 292

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

Sean O’Malley has revealed what Dana White told him while wrapping the belt around his waist at UFC 292 in Boston.

Sean O'Malley, Danya Gonzalez, Wife, Cheat, UFC
UFC

Sean O'Malley says his celebrity "status" allows him to cheat on his wife without any repercussions: "You know I got status, so I can"

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

Newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley says his celebrity “status” allows him to cheat on his wife without any repercussions.

Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley says rematch with Marlon Vera is the "biggest fight" to make for first title defense: "I think it does big pay-per-views"

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

Sean O’Malley has doubled down on his plans to have a rematch with Marlon Vera serve as his first UFC title defense.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya sends a message to his UFC 293 opponent Sean Strickland: “If you want the belt, come get it”

Zain Bando - August 26, 2023

The UFC has released its event promo for UFC 293 on September 9 in Australia, which is headlined by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya taking on Sean Strickland.

Alex Caceres, Giga Chikadze, UFC Singapore, UFC

Photo | Alex Caceres broke his arm in the first round of fight with Giga Chikadze at UFC Singapore

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023
Max Holloway, The Korean Zomie, UFC Singapore, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Singapore Bonus Report: Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie take home 'FOTN' honors

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

The Octagon returned to Singapore for today’s UFC Fight Night event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie.

Max Holloway, The Korean Zomie, UFC Singapore, Results
Max Holloway

Pros react after Max Holloway KO's The Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

Today’s UFC Singapore main event featured a highly anticipated featherweight bout between Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie.

Max Holloway, The Korean Zomie, UFC Singapore, Results, UFC
Max Holloway

UFC Singapore Results: Max Holloway finishes The Korean Zombie (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Singapore results, including the main event between Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie.

Anthony Smith, UFC Singapore, Results, UFC
Ryan Spann

Pros react after Anthony Smith defeats Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

Today’s UFC Singapore co-main event featured a light heavyweight rematch between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann.