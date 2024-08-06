Just Scrap Radio Ep. 174 with Damon Jackson

The 174th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 95.

We were supposed to be joined by Chris Gutierrez but his fight against Javid Basharat was announced to be off. So, we are only joined by UFC featherweight Damon Jackson (0:57).

Damon Jackson is the lone guest on this week’s show to preview his UFC Vegas 95 fight against Chepe Mariscal. Damon talks about this fight originally supposed to begin a couple of weeks ago which Damon took on short notice, but Chepe asked for more time. The Fortis MMA fighter talks about the style matchup and what a win over Chepe does for him in the featherweight division.

