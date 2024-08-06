Just Scrap Radio Ep. 174 with Damon Jackson

By Cole Shelton - August 6, 2024

The 174th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 95.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 174

We were supposed to be joined by Chris Gutierrez but his fight against Javid Basharat was announced to be off. So, we are only joined by UFC featherweight Damon Jackson (0:57).

Damon Jackson is the lone guest on this week’s show to preview his UFC Vegas 95 fight against Chepe Mariscal. Damon talks about this fight originally supposed to begin a couple of weeks ago which Damon took on short notice, but Chepe asked for more time. The Fortis MMA fighter talks about the style matchup and what a win over Chepe does for him in the featherweight division.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Damon Jackson MMA Podcasts Radio UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White

Conor McGregor claims Khabib Nurmagomedov fled his country after terrorists from his gym committed an act of terror

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2024
Umar Nuragomedov and Cory Sandhagen
UFC

What's next for Umar Nurmagomedov and Cory Sandhagen after UFC Abu Dhabi?

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai for a solid UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Night card on Saturday as the main event saw Umar Nurmagomedov take on Cory Sandhagen in a No. 1 contender bout at bantamweight.

Umar Nurmagomedov, Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov’s coach compares surging bantamweight’s career trajectory to Khabib

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov’s head coach feels the undefeated bantamweight could amass a career similar to his UFC Hall of Fame cousin Khabib.

Belal Muhammad
UFC

WATCH: Belal Muhammad shares heartfelt message to Palestinian children amidst ongoing Israel crisis

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad sent a heartwarming message to the children of Palestine after winning the 170lb title.

Chael Sonnen, Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Chael Sonnen “Captivated” by Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov after latest UFC victory

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen believes surging middleweight Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov could become one of the sport’s biggest stars.

Ramon Taveras

VIDEO | UFC's Ramon Taveras survives drive-by shooting: "Happy to be alive"

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024
Conor McGregor and Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Conor McGregor unloads on Donald Trump for saying Khabib Nurmagomedov is his favorite fighter

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

Conor McGregor has taken aim at former United States President Donald Trump after he revealed Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter.

Michael Chiesa
Tony Ferguson

Michael Chiesa reveals he would have retired from MMA had he lost to Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

Michael Chiesa says he would have retired had he lost to Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Alex Pereira
UFC

TikTok star accuses Alex Pereira of rape during UFC 302 fight week

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

A TikTok star has accused UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira of sexually assaulting her at a New Jersey hotel.

Ciryl Gane
UFC

WATCH | UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane receives raucous ovation during appearance at 2024 Paris Olympics

Josh Evanoff - August 5, 2024

It appears that former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is an absolute star in France.