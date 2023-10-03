ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong takes aim at the UFC roster: “A typical UFC fighter is a D-1 college wrestler”

By Susan Cox - October 3, 2023

ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong is taking aim at the UFC roster.

Chatri Sityodtong is best known for being the founder, chairman, and CEO of the Singapore-based combat sports promotion ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 14 took place this past Friday night in Singapore for the first time since March. It has been Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, that has largely taken over as ONE’s home base for 2023.

Sityodtong spoke with the media including South China Morning Post at the conclusion of ONE Fight Night 14 saying:

“I think most fans will say now that ONE is the most exciting promotion, especially if you watch ONE Friday Fights. That is some insane stuff and I think Joe Rogan even came out yesterday or the day before and was saying, ‘ONE has the most exciting product,’ and I agree.”

Continuing, Sityodtong took direct shots at the UFC saying:

“What you see in, let’s say the UFC, is very sloppy, mediocre-ish striking because they’re not strikers. A typical UFC fighter is a D-1 college wrestler, 7-0 in the minor leagues and then they do a little bit of striking then they enter the UFC. At ONE, all these are world champions before they arrive and they’re already multiple (time) world champions at their peak of their career when they arrive. Anyone from an Anissa Meksen to a (Jonathan) DiBella, a Rodtang (Jitmuangnon), or Tawanchai (P.K. Saenchai), or Superbon (Singha Mawynn) … or any of these legit killers.”

Concluding, Chatri Sityodtong cited that ONE has ‘the most exciting experience’ for fans (h/t MMAFighting):

“That’s what makes us different. If you look at our roster, I think UFC has about 700 athletes and so do we. Around there. But if you look at the number of world championship titles that our athletes have won before they joined ONE, it’s like half the organization. You go to a UFC or a Bellator, it’s like maybe 20, 30 maximum. That’s why you see a lot of sloppy jiu-jitsu, sloppy low-level striking in those organizations whereas in ONE you see the very, very best on the planet in each of their disciplines and of course, MMA as well. I think bar none, we have the most exciting experience for fans all over the world.”

What do you think of Chatri Sityodtong’s commentary on ONE Championship vs the UFC?

