Sean O’Malley admits surprise at UFC deciding to cut Muhammad Mokaev

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the promotion’s decision not to re-sign Muhammad Mokaev.

As many fans know, Muhammad Mokaev is no longer with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He may be an undefeated flyweight prospect, but the promotion has decided he’s not worth keeping on the books. One of the main reasons for that, it seems, is his attitude.

From the fight week brawl with Manel Kape at UFC 304 to his apparent bad communication behind the scenes, Mokaev isn’t a beloved figure at the UFC. With that being said, the company has worked with tough individuals before. In this instance, it may have been the rumors that he was negotiating with PFL that led to him not being re-signed.

In a recent episode of his podcast, the aforementioned Sean O’Malley weighed in on the issue.