UFC CEO Dana White provides update on Charles Oliveira and potential title shot: “He went to a plastic surgeon”
UFC CEO Dana White has given an update on the return of Charles Oliveira and a potential title shot.
At UFC 294, Charles Oliveira was supposed to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. Unfortunately, a cut in training ruled him out of the fight, allowing Alexander Volkanovski to step in on short notice. Now that Makhachev has successfully retained the belt, questions are being asked about ‘Do Bronx’ and when he may make his return to the Octagon.
RELATED: CHARLES OLIVEIRA CONFIDENT HE WILL GET NEXT TITLE SHOT AGAINST ISLAM MAKHACHEV: “EVERYBODY KNOWS I’M NEXT”
For many fans, it still makes sense for the Brazilian to be the next in line for a crack at the seemingly unstoppable Makhachev. At the same time, Justin Gaethje’s name has also been mentioned as part of this conversation.
When asked about Charles’ injury and his future, Dana White had the following to say.
White explains Oliveira situation
“That’s all going to be determined by his cut,” White said. “It was a pretty nasty cut. It was pretty deep. The thing that’s really good about it is he went to a plastic surgeon, so they sewed it up from the inside out, and hopefully that’s going to help it heal faster and heal properly.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
MMA fans have a special place in their hearts for Charles Oliveira. The way in which he rose up into the title picture has served as an inspiration for many, and they want to see him do it again.
Whether or not he’s still at the front of the queue, however, remains to be seen.
Would you still be interested in seeing Charles Oliveira challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title? Who would be your favorite in that fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Charles Oliveira Dana White UFC