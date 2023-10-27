UFC CEO Dana White provides update on Charles Oliveira and potential title shot: “He went to a plastic surgeon”

UFC CEO Dana White has given an update on the return of Charles Oliveira and a potential title shot.

At UFC 294, Charles Oliveira was supposed to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. Unfortunately, a cut in training ruled him out of the fight, allowing Alexander Volkanovski to step in on short notice. Now that Makhachev has successfully retained the belt, questions are being asked about ‘Do Bronx’ and when he may make his return to the Octagon.

For many fans, it still makes sense for the Brazilian to be the next in line for a crack at the seemingly unstoppable Makhachev. At the same time, Justin Gaethje’s name has also been mentioned as part of this conversation.

When asked about Charles’ injury and his future, Dana White had the following to say.