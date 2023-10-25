Charles Oliveira confident he will get next title shot against Islam Makhachev: “Everybody knows I’m next”

By Cole Shelton - October 25, 2023

Charles Oliveira is confident he will get the next lightweight title shot.

Oliveira was supposed to rematch Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 last Saturday, but just under two weeks out from the fight he suffered a cut that forced him to pull out. Alexander Volkanovski took the fight and lost by first-round knockout as Makhachev remained the UFC lightweight champion.

Since the event, who will get the next title shot hasn’t been confirmed. Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje both have claims for the next title shot, but the Brazilian is confident he will face Islam Makhachev next time out.

“Whoever the UFC says he’s going to fight; they’re going to fight. Everybody knows I’m next. First in the rankings, coming off of a great win, and ready to fight like I was before. I was ready for that fight until (the cut) happened, and I’m next in line,” Charles Oliveira said at The MMA Hour.

According to Charles Oliveira, the UFC hasn’t told him what the plan is yet, but he’s confident he will receive the next title shot against Islam Makhachev.

“No one has said anything. They know who I am, they know what I’m all about, they know that I’m going to train to become a champion. I’m training and I’m getting ready for it. They know what I’m all about. I don’t fight for money. I fight to make history and I fight for my legacy. So I’m going to continue to train, continue to get prepared and try to get up to 100 percent just like I was right before this fight. When I’m 100 percent, that’s when I’ll be ready to fight,” Oliveira said.

Charles Oliveira is coming off a first-round TKO win over Beneil Dariush back in June. Prior to that, he suffered a second-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev last October in Abu Dhabi.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman

Robert Whittaker tells Kamaru Usman to "stick around" at middleweight after UFC 294: "That fight interests me"

Cole Shelton - October 26, 2023
Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker UFC 294
Magomed Ankalaev

Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev continue to trade barbs following controversial result at UFC 294

Josh Evanoff - October 26, 2023

UFC light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev continue to trade words.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Former UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway interested in fighting Justin Gaethje for the BMF title: “How about one for the fans?”

Josh Evanoff - October 26, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is down for a showdown with Justin Gaethje.

Dana White, UFC, The UFC
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White responds to backlash over new Bud Light deal

Susan Cox - October 26, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White is responding to the backlash over the new Bud Light deal.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White explains why Stipe Miocic is not part of the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295: “Complete disrespect”

Susan Cox - October 26, 2023

Dana White is explaining why Stipe Miocic is not part of the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295.

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall shares the advice he received from Michael Bisping ahead of interim title fight with Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023
Dana White, Vince McMahon
UFC

Dana White explains why he considers Vince McMahon the “Michael Jordan” of the business world

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

UFC president Dana White has heaped praise on Vince McMahon following the recent UFC/WWE merger.

Islam Makhachev Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev should fight Conor McGregor next: “It’s the biggest money fight the UFC can make”

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he believes the promotion should book Islam Makhachev vs Conor McGregor.

Jon-Jones-Chael-Sonnen
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen expects Jon Jones to have a "very hard recovery" after they "took all his needles"

Cole Shelton - October 25, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will be out for more than eight months.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou reacts to the "sad news" that Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is off UFC 295

Cole Shelton - October 25, 2023

Francis Ngannou has reacted to the news that Jon Jones has suffered a torn pec and is out of his UFC 295 title defense against Stipe Miocic.