UFC CEO Dana White hopes to see a heavyweight title unification bout one day between the winners of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic and Tom Aspinall vs Sergei Pavlovich.

Heading into UFC 295, the promotion’s heavyweight division is a bit of a mess. Jon Jones was initially scheduled to defend his undisputed belt against Stipe Miocic in the main event, but an injury has forced him out. Now, instead, we’ll see Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall competing for the interim championship in the co-main event.

While fans had plenty of different theories regarding how this would all work out, the popular thought was that this would essentially turn into an unconventional four-man tournament. As per Dana White, that’s what he seems to be shooting for.