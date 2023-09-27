UFC CEO Dana White comments on Mark Hunt after lawsuit comes to a close: “He’s a bit of a delusional guy”

By Susan Cox - September 27, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White is commenting on Mark Hunt after his recent lawsuit against the Ultimate Fighting Championship came to a close.

Mark-Hunt-Dana-White

It was earlier this week that the lawsuit between Mark Hunt and the UFC was dismissed. The case had gone on for four years.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey concluded that Hunt had failed to prove the UFC and White knowingly booked Hunt in a fight with Brock Lesnar while aware of Lesnar’s PED use ahead of UFC 200.

Doresey’s final report on the matter included the following statement:

“Despite extensive briefing and oral argument, Hunt has been unable to provide the necessary evidentiary support for his theories. So I grant summary judgment in favor of the defendants and again close this case.”

Mark Hunt (13-14 MMA) met up with Brock Lesnar (5-3 MMA) all the way back in July of 2016 at UFC 200. The result of the fight a unanimous decision victory for Lesnar.  That decision was changed to a no-contest after the former heavyweight champion tested positive for drugs following the match.

At a press conference following last night’s Contender Series, CEO Dana White, indicated his pleasure that the lawsuit was dismissed and commented on Mark Hunt saying:

“Listen, Mark Hunt, he has lost so many lawsuits against us it’s insane. He’s a bit of a delusional guy. He’s gonna have to pay some legal fees.”

Hunt, who is now 49, parted ways with the UFC after going down to defeat against Justin Willis (8-2 MMA) in December of 2018. With that loss, ‘The Super Samoan’ had only 1 victory in 6 fights in the cage.

Hunt went on to compete in his first professional boxing match in 2020, losing by unanimous decision. In 2022 he got into the ring again and received a knockout victory against Sonny Bill Williams.

Do you agree with Dana White that Mark Hunt is ‘delusional’ and should be paying some legal fees to the UFC?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dana White Mark Hunt UFC

