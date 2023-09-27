Chael Sonnen shares his thoughts on the recent Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson fight booking: “This isn’t a hard bet”

By Susan Cox - September 27, 2023

Chael Sonnen is sharing his thoughts on the recent Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson fight booking.

Chael Sonnen, Paddy Pimblett, UFC

UFC 296 is taking place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On the card is a lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) and Tony Ferguson (25-9 MMA).

Pimblett will be making his return to the Octagon after a one-year absence. ‘The Baddy’ last fought and defeated Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) in December of last year at UFC 282.

Ferguson, 39, is hoping to get back in the win column after suffering 6 consecutive losses in the cage. ‘El Cucuy ‘ most recent loss came against Bobby Green (30-14 MMA) this past July at UFC 291.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen shared his prediction concerning the upcoming bout:

“Paddy ‘The Baddy’ is going to get whipped by Tony Ferguson.”

Continuing, Sonnen shared:

“Tony Ferguson’s a tough night for anybody, and Tony only has fought real killers. These guys that have gotten the nudge on Tony are the best of the best. Tony Ferguson until just recently has been ranked in the top 10 for his entire career.”

It is true that Fergusons’s six losses have come against some impressive fighters, such as ‘BMF’ champion Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA).

Sharing his praise for Ferguson, while mentioning that Paddy Pimblett has ‘never arrived’, Sonnen said:

“Tony Ferguson is the one that gave Justin Gaethje an opportunity. Tony Ferguson is the one that created Charles Oliveira. … You can see when a guy’s time has passed, but you’re still juxtaposing that against a guy’s time who’s never arrived. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ has never arrived. Tony just slid out of the top 10, Paddy’s never been in the top 10, never even threatened to be in the top 10.”

Concluding, Sonnen’s money is on Ferguson this coming December:

“A guy being on a skid while being active is a much better situation than a guy sitting out. This isn’t a hard bet.”

Pimblett, 28, has been out of action due to an ankle injury he suffered at UFC 282.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that Tony Ferguson will take down Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296?

