Coach Jose Garcia says Cesar Gracie is once again trying to obstruct Nick Diaz’s return at UFC 310

By Chris Taylor - October 10, 2024

With recent rumor of Nick Diaz returning at UFC 310, BJPENN.com caught up with Nick’s Academy Recovery Coach and Team cut man Jose Garcia (BBJ) for an update on The General!

Jose Garcia, Nick Diaz, UFC 310, UFC

We must say, after speaking with Jose, we were left quite concerned. According to Garcia, Cesar Gracie continues to be the antagonist in this update as we previously reported in our last article (see that here). Nick Diaz’s removal from August’s UFC Abu Dhabi event was apparently due in major part to Gracie attempting to get the Stockton General back under contract so that he can financially benefit from Nick returning to the Octagon.

Nick had signed on to fight at Abu Dhabi independently, and he refused to sign the fight with Cesar’s offer. As the fight got closer (according to Garcia), Cesar Gracie did everything he could to sabotage Nick from going to Abu Dhabi, which as we all know, was eventually successful.

BBJ informed us that Nick Diaz is currently not signed to any manager and continues to get approached by leaches that want to profit off him, with Cesar Gracie allegedly leading the pack. According to Garcia, Cesar is desperate for a pay day, one that he would benefit from significantly, if Nick Diaz were to sign with him.

Nick Diaz is apparently not interested in working with Cesar Gracie in a management relationship as he has never benefited from him financially. Jose has notified us that Nick’s mental health is in a decline due to the pressure and stress that Gracie has applied to get Diaz to sign the contract that would allow him financial control over Nick’s fighting career.

Nick Diaz, Cesar Gracie, Jose Garcia, UFC, UFC Abu Dhabi

It came to our attention that Cesar Gracie sent one of his former students out to Houston last week to check in on Nick. This was Cesar’s second failed attempt to get Nick to NorCal where Cesar could have him sign a fight contract. Cesar informed his former student that he could start Nick’s training camp and Cesar would compensate him for it. Several other people in Nick Diaz’s close circle have confirmed to us that Cesar Garcia is not currently his manager. Additionally, Gracie has not been involved in a fight camp since 2016 according to those sources.

“It is important that the MMA world knows what type of person Cesar Gracie is”, said Garcia. “He’s a snake and an opportunist that only has his own best interest in mind. He does not care about Nick’s mental health, nor does he care if Nick has a full fight camp as we saw when he fought Robbie Lawler (Cesar was in charge of fight negotiations and fight camp prep for that fight). Nick is excited to return to the Octagon and we are all excited to see his return. However, we want to see him mentally healthy and with a full fight camp. Cesar has caused Nick a lot of stress this last week.”

BBJ concluded that time and training away from Cesar Gracie is what Nick Diaz needs most.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Nick Diaz UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, Merab Dvalishvili

Sean Strickland mocks Merab Dvalishvili as the UFC's new "King of Cringe"

Curtis Calhoun - October 9, 2024
Larissa Pacheco, Kayla Harrison
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Larissa Pacheco criticizes PFL for "Uncalled for" treatment of Kayla Harrison in recent fight promo

Curtis Calhoun - October 9, 2024

Two-time PFL champion Larissa Pacheco didn’t appreciate the league’s treatment of Kayla Harrison in a questionably timed fight promo ahead of her return.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria challenges Max Holloway to throw down in the middle of the Octagon in the first 10 seconds at UFC 308

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2024

Ilia Topuria wants Max Holloway to meet in the middle and throw down in the first 10 seconds of their fight as he did in the last 10 seconds against Justin Gaethje.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou accuses Dana White of lying over UFC vs. Boxing paydays: "Unless he was writing the check..."

Curtis Calhoun - October 9, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has responded to Dana White’s claims that he would’ve made more money if he’d stayed with the promotion.

Sean O'Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Sean O’Malley sends Umar Nurmagomedov a warning over potentially losing bantamweight title shot: "Suck my sac if you don’t like that"

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has sent Umar Nurmagomedov a warning.

Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen compares Jorge Masvidal to a recent box office flop: "Greatest waste of money"

Curtis Calhoun - October 9, 2024
Dana White
UFC

Dana White provides a grim update on UFC Africa plans

Curtis Calhoun - October 9, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White remains focused on making UFC Africa happen, but the promotion’s first event on the continent has hit several speed bumps in recent months.

Nate Diaz, Dustin poirier
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz rejects 'nerd' Dustin Poirier's idea for 'BMF' tournament: "They don't fit the description"

Josh Evanoff - October 9, 2024

Nate Diaz doesn’t want to see UFC lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje in a ‘BMF’ tournament.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor reveals "names are being discussed" for UFC return after Michael Chandler booking falls apart

Josh Evanoff - October 9, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is unsure if Michael Chandler is next.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier calls for retirement fight in Louisiana: "Where I’d love to lay the gloves down"

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2024

Dustin Poirier is hopeful the UFC heads to Louisiana in 2025 so he can have his retirement fight at home.