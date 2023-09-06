Eddie Alvarez expresses interest in trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier following recent Twitter exchange: “I out dogged you the first match”

Eddie Alvarez is expressing an interest in a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier following a recent exchange on Twitter.

Alvarez (30-8 MMA) left the UFC in July of 2018 after being defeated by Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) via TKO in round 2. ‘The Underground King’ went on to sign with ONE Championship later that year.

The former Bellator and UFC champion, Eddie Alvarez, fought for ONE Championship four times between 2019 and 2021, with a record of 1 win, 2 losses and 1 no-contest.

In September of 2022, the 39-year-old Alvarez tweeted that he had ‘amicably‘ parted ways with ONE and was now a free agent.

In May of this year, Alvarez made his BKFC boxing debut, defeating Chad Mendes by split decision in the co-main event at BKFC 41.

Alvarez replied to a post on ‘X‘ questioning who was the most violent fighter between Poirier, Chandler, and BMF champion, Justin Gaethje, to which Alvarez replied:

Poirier, responded on ‘X’ with:

Not me cuh — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 5, 2023

Well apparently now Alvarez is showing an renewed interest in a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, taking to ‘X’ with the following comment:

You got it back in the 2nd fight Respect ✊🏼 but let’s be real… I out dogged you the first match up I’d def do it again if we rumbled a 3rd . — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) September 6, 2023

It’s true that Alvarez and Poirier have met twice in the Octagon.

The first meeting was way back in May of 2017 at UFC 211 where the result was a no-contest decision (illegal knee).

Meeting again in July of 2018 it was to be ‘The Diamond’ coming away with the KO victory over Eddie Alvarez.

Dustin Poirier last fought and was defeated by Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) this past July at UFC 291.

Would you like to see a trilogy fight between Alvarez and Poirier? Do you think ‘The Underground King’ could defeat the 34-year-old Poirier?

