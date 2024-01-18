Dana White unbothered by ongoing UFC antitrust trial: “It has nothing to do with me”

By Josh Evanoff - January 18, 2024

UFC executive Dana White isn’t worried at all about the company’s ongoing antitrust lawsuit.

Dana White

While the situation hasn’t received as much coverage as it should, the UFC is set to go to trial in April. For years, the company has been involved in a slow-moving antitrust lawsuit. Names such as Cung Le and Nate Quarry have bankrolled a class action suit against the company, relating to their status as the MMA leader.

The lawsuit alleges, among other things, that the UFC bought out their competition, while also lowering fighter pay at the same time. Over the last few months, the discovery phase has brought a lot of information to the limelight. Some of the information released includes the payouts of names such as Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey and negotiations with the likes of Nate Diaz.

Earlier today, federal Judge Richard. Boulware denied Zuffa’s motion for summary judgment, and to exclude testimony from several of the plaintiff’s experts. With that, the trial is a go as of now. However, Dana White isn’t very worried about the situation. Despite the recent movement in the case, the promoter has barely discussed it.

In a recent interview with SportsNet’s Aaron Bronsteter, Dana White was asked directly about the lawsuit. There, the promoter gave a brief statement, stating that he was not worried at all. According to White, the situation doesn’t involve him, so he’s not concerned.

Dana White

Dana White comments on UFC antitrust trial slated to begin in April

“No.” Dana White quickly responded to a question on whether he was concerned about the UFC going to trial in April, in a recent interview with SportsNet. “[I give] literally zero [thought to it]. I don’t think about it ever, it has nothing to do with me.”

While Dana White himself isn’t worried about the case, the case is fast approaching. After a decade without movement, federal judge Richard Boulware tore into the company last November. In subsequent hearings, the UFC has repeatedly been slammed for their lack of competition and poor fighter pay.

In the event that the UFC loses the case, they could have to pay out upwards of $811 million to $1.6 billion in damages. If the plaintiffs score a win in court, because it is an antitrust case, those damages could be tripled. Obviously, the UFC and Dana White could reach a settlement with the fighters, but that appears unlikely as of now.

If fighters do win the trial, those who competed in the company from December 16, 2010, and June 30, 2017, will be eligible for a payout. Athletes who competed in the UFC for that period of time were automatically entered into the lawsuit earlier this year. However, the over 1000 athletes who competed in those seven years can remove themselves from the suit.

What do you make of these comments from Dana White? Have you been following the UFC’s antitrust lawsuit? How do you think it will turn out?

