UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones reflects on his individual growth: “10 years ago, I was an asshole”

By Cole Shelton - January 18, 2024

Jon Jones has taken time to reflect on his past self.

Jon Jones

Jones has been one of the biggest stars in the UFC for nearly 15 years. He became the youngest UFC champion when he won the light heavyweight title in 2011, but throughout his time in the UFC, he has had many ups and downs with legal issues and failed drug tests.

Taking to X on Thursday, Jon Jones reflected on his current self and admitted he was once an asshole who was just focused on money. Now, as he’s the current UFC heavyweight champion of the world, he credits God for the turnaround in his life.

“10 years ago, I was an asshole, young, and immature. Looking for more money. Fast forward, the current heavyweight champion of the world. Probably the highest-paid athlete on the roster. Have a great relationship with UFC. God is good. Don’t give up youngsters… With that being said, I hope you all have a blessed day today, spending mine in California, enjoying these palm trees,” Jones wrote on X.

What triggered Jon Jones to reflect on his past isn’t certain, but it does show how far he has come in the last 10 years personally.

As for his fighting career, Jones was supposed to defend his heavyweight title for the first time at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden against Stipe Miocic, but a torn pec forced him to withdraw from that bout. He has since undergone surgery on his elbow as it was a nagging injury he decided to get taken care of.

“Good news is that it’s about a 10-week healing process,” Jones said. “I’m out for months anyway because of this pec surgery, so I just thought I’d kill two birds and get this elbow taken care of once and for all. Back on this recovery, still on this recovery journey. Sometimes you have to take a small step back in order to move forward, and I’m patient.”

Jon Jones (27-1 and one No Contest) is coming off a first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane in March to win the vacant heavyweight title. It was Jones’ first fight since February of 2020 when he beat Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his light heavyweight title. In his career, Jones has notable wins over Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, Chael Sonnen, Lyoto Machida, Rampage Jackson, Shogun Rua and Vitor Belfort among others.

