Yoshihiro Akiyama battles Nieky Holzken in special rules super-fight at ONE 165

Fans are in for an unprecedented treat when ONE 165 on January 28 features a groundbreaking showdown between Yoshihiro Akiyama and Nieky Holzken.

This special rules super-fight will keep the crowd at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on the edge of their seats.

It features a unique format where each competitor will don 4-ounce gloves and navigate through different combat disciplines over the course of three rounds.

The match will unfold in a dynamic sequence. The first round will be contested under boxing rules. The second under Muay Thai. And the third and final stanza will adhere to standard MMA rules.

Both men have earned their places as icons in their respective disciplines.

Akiyama, a judo gold medalist, expanded his horizons by training across various martial arts before making a successful transition to MMA.

His crowning achievement includes becoming the K-1 HERO Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Tournament Champion.

On the other hand, Holzken has left an indelible mark in the striking arts, claiming victories and titles across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and boxing.