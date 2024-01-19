Yoshihiro Akiyama battles Nieky Holzken in special rules super-fight at ONE 165

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 18, 2024

Fans are in for an unprecedented treat when ONE 165 on January 28 features a groundbreaking showdown between Yoshihiro Akiyama and Nieky Holzken.

Yoshihiro Akiyama

This special rules super-fight will keep the crowd at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on the edge of their seats.

It features a unique format where each competitor will don 4-ounce gloves and navigate through different combat disciplines over the course of three rounds.

The match will unfold in a dynamic sequence. The first round will be contested under boxing rules. The second under Muay Thai. And the third and final stanza will adhere to standard MMA rules.

Both men have earned their places as icons in their respective disciplines.

Akiyama, a judo gold medalist, expanded his horizons by training across various martial arts before making a successful transition to MMA.

His crowning achievement includes becoming the K-1 HERO Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Tournament Champion.

On the other hand, Holzken has left an indelible mark in the striking arts, claiming victories and titles across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and boxing.

Yoshihiro Akiyama, Nieky Holzken to figure in clash of styles

Yoshihiro Akiyama has demonstrated his prowess in MMA. He won his last two appearances in ONE Championship by knockout.

The Japanese-Korean legend’s ability to seamlessly integrate his judo background with striking skills has been a key to his success.

His resilience will undoubtedly face resilience against a dreaded striker like Nieky Holzken.

Meanwhile, Holzken’s striking mastery will probably shine in the first two rounds of the clash.

However, if “Sexyama” can weather the early storm, he may find an opportunity to pose problems for the Dutchman in the third frame. There, he will be allowed to shoot for takedowns and fish for the finish by submission.

