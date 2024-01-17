PFL’s Donn Davis takes shot after UFC postpones ‘poor’ Saudi Arabia event: “I don’t think it’s any coincidence”

By Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2024

PFL executive Donn Davis believes that it’s not a coincidence that the UFC recently moved their March Saudi Arabia event.

Donn Davis and Dana White

The rising organization is primed for a big, big 2024. With names such as Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul poised to finally make their promotional debut this year, the PFL is excited about their future. A big part of that future is the influx of cash from Saudi Arabia.

The country has taken a heavy interest in combat sports over the last year or two. They’ve famously attracted big boxing matches there, such as Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk. Furthermore, they have working deals with both the PFL and the UFC.

The Dana White-led promotion was set to take the promotion there in March, for their first event in Saudi Arabia. However, earlier this week, the Fight Night was formally postponed to June. The announcement came around the same time that the PFL announced their card in the Middle East, slated for February.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, PFL executive Donn Davis stated that the announcement wasn’t a coincidence. In his eyes, the UFC attempted to put forth a ‘poor’ fight card, which led to Saudi Arabia stepping in and wanting a better return on their investment.

However, Davis is confident that won’t be the case moving forward for them. On February 24th, he will head to Saudi Arabia to promote their first event, in the form of PFL vs. Bellator. That card features names such as Ryan Bader and Patricio Pitbull, as well as the return of Claressa Shields.

RELATED: PFL CEO CONFIRMS INTEREST IN BOOKING CEDRIC DOUMBE AGAINST FORMER UFC CHAMPION: “THEY BOTH WANT TO FIGHT”

PFL cage

Image from the PFL

PFL executive Donn Davis mocks the UFC after Saudi Arabia card is postponed

“We need to establish our superfight division, and we’re only having two [events] each year in the pay-per-view superfight division.” Donn Davis stated to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour earlier today. “That has a different platform for fighters, like Francis Ngannou. Like Jake Paul, like Kayla Harrison, like Cris Cyborg. There are fighters who fight differently, there are brands that sponsor differently.”

He continued, “There are partners who get involved differently, with that caliber of event. So we only have two a year, and we’ve always said that we want those two a year to be as premium as you’ve ever seen on planet Earth. Whether it’s from UFC, or otherwise. We believe we’ve accomplished that with this kind of fight card. I don’t think it’s any coincidence that the UFC’s March 2nd event was canceled the day before our fight event.”

“…That is not worthy of being hosted in Saudi Arabia.” Donn Davis concluded. “That is a poor fight quality card the UFC put forth on March 2nd. Could UFC load up a card and have a mega card? They could. Do they do it that often? They don’t.”

What do you make of these comments from PFL’s Donn Davis? Do you agree with his thoughts on the UFC?

Previous Post

Topics:

Professional Fighters League (PFL) UFC

Related

Julianna Pena posing

Julianna Pena believes 'nobody' is excited for UFC 297 title fight between Mayra Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennington

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2024
Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis responds to Sean Strickland’s threat that he will stab him if he brings up childhood trauma

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis has responded to Sean Strickland’s threat.

UFC 300, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, UFC
Max Holloway

Current UFC 300 lineup and rumored fights

Susan Cox - January 17, 2024

Check out the current lineup for April’s historic UFC 300 event as well as some rumored fights for the blockbuster event.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya takes aim at Sean Strickland for getting “triggered” over trash talk from Dricus Du Plessis

Susan Cox - January 17, 2024

Israel Adesanya has taken aim at Sean Strickland for getting ‘triggered’ over the trash talk from Dricus Du Plessis.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis are extremely cordial in backstage meeting at UFC 297 (Video)

Susan Cox - January 17, 2024

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis were extremely cordial in their backstage meeting ahead of UFC 297.

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 297 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis title fight

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024
Cody Garbrandt, Dominick Cruz
Deiveson Figueiredo

Sean O'Malley was surprised that Cody Garbrandt called for Deiveson Figueiredo fight

Harry Kettle - January 17, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has expressed his surprise at Cody Garbrandt calling for a fight with Deiveson Figueiredo.

Jessica Andrade Mackenzie Dern
Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern set to replace Tatiana Suarez and fight Amanda Lemos at UFC 298

Harry Kettle - January 17, 2024

As per The Orange County Register, Mackenzie Dern will replace the injured Tatiana Suarez in a showdown with Amanda Lemos at UFC 298.

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje and Bobby Green open as favorites in blockbuster UFC 300 fights

Harry Kettle - January 17, 2024

Justin Gaethje and Bobby Green have opened as the two favorites in their recently announced UFC 300 fights.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

UFC stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann set to take part in TV show

Harry Kettle - January 17, 2024

UFC fighters Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are set to star in their own TV show, the BBC has announced.