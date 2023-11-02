Ronda Rousey’s UFC payouts revealed in UFC antitrust court documents

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest stars in UFC history and all eight of her payouts were released.

A judge denied the UFC to appeal class certification in its ongoing antitrust lawsuit. The lawsuit but several former fighters alleges that the promotion suppressed fighter pay through anti-competitive tactics such as shutting out competition and controlling the market from 2010 until 2017.

With this now in the hands of the court, all the documents can become public information and in the UFC’s defense, they are releasing payouts of fighters. One fighter whose salary was revealed was Ronda Rousey. She was the reason why women were part of the UFC. The documents were obtained by BloodyElbow.

Ronda Rousey had all eight of her UFC fights salaries revealed. In her first fight in 2013 against Liz Carmouche, Rousey was paid $574,720. Her next payday against Miesha Tate paid her $1,817,907 for her first time making above a million dollars in the UFC.

Although Rousey made over a million for the Tate fight, against Sara McMann her payday actually went down as she was paid $870,969. After the win over McMann, Rousey cleared over a million dollars for the rest of her UFC career.

Against Alexis Davis, Rousey made $1,063,688, she followed that up by making $1,458,282 against Cat Zingano, and then made $2,642,204 against Bethe Correia. In her attendance-breaking title defense against Holly Holm, the documents don’t have her exact figure but it was either $4,476,662 or $4,536,932.

After losing to Holly Holm, which was her first career loss, Ronda Rousey took a year off and returned at UFC 2017 in 2016 against Amanda Nunes. In her return to the Octagon, Rousey took home the biggest payout of her career as she earned $4,879,766. However, she lost that fight by TKO in just 48 seconds.

Over her eight UFC fights, where Rousey went 6-2, she made $17,721,198 which is $2,215,149.75 per fight inside the Octagon. =