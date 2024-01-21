Dana White takes aim at Movsar Evloev’s UFC 297 win over Arnold Allen: “The least fun fight anybody’s ever seen”

UFC CEO Dana White has taken aim at Movsar Evloev’s unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen at UFC 297.

Last night at UFC 297, Movsar Evloev extended his unbeaten run in mixed martial arts to 18-0. He did so by making his way past Arnold Allen, giving himself a huge boost in the race for a featherweight title shot.

Alas, while he may have had his hand raised at the end of the evening, many weren’t particularly impressed by the nature of his win. In addition to that, some felt as if an intervention from the referee prevented Allen from finding some real success with the barrage of knees he was landing.

Either way, there are plenty of questions surrounding the 29-year-old. During his post-fight press conference, Dana White gave his candid thoughts on Evloev’s performance.