Pros react after Movsar Evloev defeats Arnold Allen at UFC 297

By Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 297 main card kicked off with a highly anticipated featherweight bout between Movsar Evloev and Arnold Allen.

Movsar Evloev, UFC 297, UFC, Results

Evloev (18-0 MMA) was looking to extend his UFC record to a perfect 8-0 when he squared off with ‘Almighty’ this evening in Toronto. The Russian was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Dan Ige and Diego Lopes in his prior efforts.

Meanwhile, Arnold Allen (19-3 MMA) entered UFC 297 looking to rebound, this after suffering the first loss of his UFC career to Max Holloway back in April. Prior to that setback, the English standout had put together ten straight wins inside of the Octagon, which included stoppage victories over Dan Hooker and Calvin Kattar.

Tonight’s ‘Allen vs. Evloev’ matchup proved to be a solid back and forth affair. Arnold Allen did a great job with his takedown defense throughout the course of the fifteen-minute contest, but it was the volume and consistent forward pressure from Movsar Evloev that proved to the difference.

Official UFC 297 Results: Movsar Evloev def. Arnold Allen by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Allen vs. Evloev’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Movsar Evloev defeating Arnold Allen at UFC 297:

Who would you like to see Movsar Evloev fight next following his victory over Arnold Allen this evening in Toronto?

Previous Post

Topics:

Arnold Allen Movsar Evloev UFC UFC 297

Related

Movsar Evloev, UFC 297

UFC 297 Results: Movsar Evloev defeats Arnold Allen (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024
UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis, Results
Sean Strickland

UFC 297: 'Strickland vs. Du Plessis' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

The Octagon returns to Toronto for tonight’s UFC 297 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis.

Dana White and Conor McGregor shaking hands
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White remains noncommittal to Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler: "We'll see"

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White remains noncommittal to Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler in his Octagon return.

Dricus du Plessis' warning
Sean Strickland

Dricus du Plessis issues warning to Sean Strickland after ‘fight to the death’ comments: “Your wish has been granted my friend”

Harry Kettle - January 20, 2024

UFC star Dricus du Plessis has issued a clear warning to Sean Strickland ahead of their showdown at UFC 297.

Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega
UFC

Yair Rodriguez plans to make a statement in rematch with Brian Ortega at UFC Mexico City: “I don’t see why people keep thinking his shoulder just fell off for no reason”

Harry Kettle - January 20, 2024

UFC star Yair Rodriguez wants to make a statement in his upcoming rematch against Brian Ortega.

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall

UFC CEO Dana White shuts down rumors of a potential Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall fight

Harry Kettle - January 20, 2024
Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis
Sean Strickland

WATCH | Dricus du Plessis rushes Sean Strickland at UFC 297 ceremonial weigh-ins

Josh Evanoff - January 19, 2024

The UFC 297 ceremonial weigh-ins between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis were wild.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan dismisses idea Israel Adesanya underestimated Sean Strickland in title loss: "He's just that good"

Josh Evanoff - January 19, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes that Sean Strickland is just that good ahead of his first middleweight title defense.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis reacts after “irrelevant” Israel Adesanya picks him to defeat Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Susan Cox - January 19, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is reacting after ‘irrelevant’ Israel Adesanya picked him to defeat Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

Conor McGregor, Turki Alalshikh
UFC

Turki Alalshikh reveals conversation with UFC about having Conor McGregor fight in Saudi Arabia: "We're ready"

Josh Evanoff - January 19, 2024

Saudi Arabia advisor Turki Alalshikh would love to bring Conor McGregor and the UFC to his country.