Pros react after Movsar Evloev defeats Arnold Allen at UFC 297

Tonight’s UFC 297 main card kicked off with a highly anticipated featherweight bout between Movsar Evloev and Arnold Allen.

Evloev (18-0 MMA) was looking to extend his UFC record to a perfect 8-0 when he squared off with ‘Almighty’ this evening in Toronto. The Russian was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Dan Ige and Diego Lopes in his prior efforts.

Meanwhile, Arnold Allen (19-3 MMA) entered UFC 297 looking to rebound, this after suffering the first loss of his UFC career to Max Holloway back in April. Prior to that setback, the English standout had put together ten straight wins inside of the Octagon, which included stoppage victories over Dan Hooker and Calvin Kattar.

Tonight’s ‘Allen vs. Evloev’ matchup proved to be a solid back and forth affair. Arnold Allen did a great job with his takedown defense throughout the course of the fifteen-minute contest, but it was the volume and consistent forward pressure from Movsar Evloev that proved to the difference.

Official UFC 297 Results: Movsar Evloev def. Arnold Allen by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Allen vs. Evloev’ below:

UFC 297 main card let’s gooooo — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 21, 2024

How can you not like the humbleness of Arnold Allen. Reminds me of myself when I was younger 😂 — michael (@bisping) January 21, 2024

An important fight for the men’s featherweight division kicks off tonight’s #UFC297 main card – Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev 👊🏼 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) January 21, 2024

Just realized this is the same arena I had my war with Thiago Santos #UFC297 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 21, 2024

Good reffing Mark #UFC297 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 21, 2024

I think Dom is right, because his hand wasn’t weight-bearing. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 21, 2024

Can’t sleep on @MovsarUFC striking — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 21, 2024

Doctor asked him where he was and he said “fudge Trudeau “ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 21, 2024

Never give up

Let’s go Movsar #UFC297 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) January 21, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Movsar Evloev defeating Arnold Allen at UFC 297:

What a warrior, what a fight!! Respect to both those guys #UFC297 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 21, 2024

I got movsar — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 21, 2024

That was a scrap good fight #UFC297 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 21, 2024

