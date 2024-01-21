Dricus du Plessis says callout of Israel Adesanya is nothing personal: “UFC 300 sounds amazing”

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has made it clear that there’s nothing personal behind his callout of Israel Adesanya.

Last night at UFC 297, Dricus du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland via split decision to become the new king of the middleweights. The two men engaged in a back and forth war, with many scorecards being all over the place across social media.

In the immediate aftermath, the South African star called out former champ Israel Adesanya. The two have a history together, with some feeling as if the score should be settled at UFC 300.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya responds to callout from UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis: “This arc in my story was written long ago”

There are, of course, questions regarding whether or not du Plessis would be healthy enough to turn around in time for April. In his post-fight press conference, the 30-year-old spoke candidly about his future.