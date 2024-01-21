Dricus du Plessis says callout of Israel Adesanya is nothing personal: “UFC 300 sounds amazing”

By Harry Kettle - January 21, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has made it clear that there’s nothing personal behind his callout of Israel Adesanya.

Dricus du Plessis

Last night at UFC 297, Dricus du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland via split decision to become the new king of the middleweights. The two men engaged in a back and forth war, with many scorecards being all over the place across social media.

In the immediate aftermath, the South African star called out former champ Israel Adesanya. The two have a history together, with some feeling as if the score should be settled at UFC 300.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya responds to callout from UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis: “This arc in my story was written long ago”

There are, of course, questions regarding whether or not du Plessis would be healthy enough to turn around in time for April. In his post-fight press conference, the 30-year-old spoke candidly about his future.

du Plessis wants Adesanya showdown

“Listen, I’m up for another round if they wanna go, right now. But, yeah, I don’t wanna put a timeline on it, but UFC 300 sounds amazing.”

The champion then reacted to a media member suggesting that his feud with Adesanya was personal.

“Oh, no, it’s nothing personal, it’s not personal at all. That’s just the fight that the fans want to see. I wanna fight the best competition. There’s a lot of guys I’m gonna be fighting, but the fans want to see Israel Adesanya vs Dricus du Plessis. There’s a lot of hype.”

Hopefully, the champion will be healthy in time for the promotion to make this become a reality.

Would you be interested in seeing Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya at UFC 300 for the UFC middleweight championship? If not, what should be next for both men? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

