Dana White suggests UFC antitrust judge is harboring a high school grudge: “This feels absolutely personal”

By Susan Cox - August 5, 2024

Dana White is suggesting that the UFC antitrust judge is harboring a high school grudge.

Dana White, UFC

The ongoing antitrust class action lawsuit has been winding its way through the court system for the past 10 years. It was announced that a $335 million settlement was to close out the antitrust lawsuit.

Nevada Judge Richard Boulware recently rejected the proposed $335 million dollar settlement.

UFC CEO Dana White, who hasn’t spoken much about the lawsuit, shared with Kevin Iole that the recent actions of Boulware seem personal:

“Let me say this – it’s probably the only thing I’ve said since this whole thing’s been going on. It’s getting to a point now where this feels personal. You know, I went to high school with (Judge Boulware). Me and Lorenzo went to high school with him. I don’t know what the hell me or Lorenzo did to him in high school, but this seems very, very personal.”

Boulware attended Bishop Gorman High School at the same time as Dana White and former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta.

Continuing, White said:

“I don’t think (I bullied him). I don’t think I did anything to this guy. I don’t know what the hell happened. But there’s no doubt in my mind this feels absolutely personal, and whatever it is with this guy, we’ll let the lawyers deal with it, and it is what it is.”

Jed. I. Goodman posted the interview between Iole and White to ‘X‘.

With the judge’s rejection of the settlement agreement between the promotion and the fighters, a jury trial is said to be taking place this fall.

Both Ari Emanuel, the CEO of TKO Holdings Group and Eric Cramer, a lawyer representing the fighters, have made comments expressing their interest in having this case closed with the settlement.

The question then arises as to why Judge Boulware would want to take the case to trial when TKO Holdings and the UFC fighters don’t want to see it go to court?

Stay tuned – it’s not over yet.

Do you think Dana White has a point that perhaps the judge is holding a personal grudge against him?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Surgery

Jack Della Maddalena shares interesting reaction after Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev is rebooked for UFC 308: “Chimaev loves steroids”

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2024
Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement
UFC

Tony Ferguson says he’s willing to compete elsewhere if the UFC doesn’t offer him another fight: “They’re gonna follow me somewhere”

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2024

Tony Ferguson has suggested that he’s willing to compete elsewhere if the UFC opts against offering him another fight.

Muhammad Mokaev, UFC Vegas 87, Results, UFC
UFC

Muhammad Mokaev offers UFC a free fight to get back on good terms: “I think I’ve taken a big lesson”

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2024

Muhammad Mokaev has offered to take a free fight with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in order to return to the promotion.

Belal Muhammad, UFC
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad eyes “legacy fight” with Kamaru Usman, but also wants welterweight “boogeyman” Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2024

Belal Muhammad has revealed that he’s interested in a fight with either Kamaru Usman or Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez
Tatiana Suarez

Mackenzie Dern expresses interest in fight with Tatiana Suarez following UFC Abu Dhabi victory

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

Mackenzie Dern has a big name in mind for a potential opponent after nabbing a win at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo hopes for UFC bantamweight title fight soon following UFC Abu Dhabi win

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024
Marlon Vera
UFC

Marlon Vera speaks out on UFC Abu Dhabi loss to Deiveson Figueiredo: "I failed myself"

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

Marlon “Chito” Vera has issued a statement after falling short in his bout with former UFC Flyweight Champion, Deveison Figueiredo.

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Cory Sandhagen UFC Abu Dhabi
UFC

Cory Sandhagen issues statement following UFC Abu Dhabi loss to Umar Nurmagomedov: "Tough sport"

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

Cory Sandhagen has spoken out after suffering his first loss since 2021 at the hands of Umar Nurmagomedov.

Umar Nurmagomedov
Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov critiques his performance against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi: "I'm not happy"

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov feels he didn’t perform up to his standards against Cory Sandhagen despite a victory to close UFC Abu Dhabi.

Sean O'Malley Umar Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley plans to use Umar Nurmagomedov as stepping stone to Conor McGregor UFC fight

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley believes a win over Umar Nurmagomedov could lead him to a showdown with Conor McGregor.