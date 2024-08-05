Dana White suggests UFC antitrust judge is harboring a high school grudge: “This feels absolutely personal”

Dana White is suggesting that the UFC antitrust judge is harboring a high school grudge.

The ongoing antitrust class action lawsuit has been winding its way through the court system for the past 10 years. It was announced that a $335 million settlement was to close out the antitrust lawsuit.

Nevada Judge Richard Boulware recently rejected the proposed $335 million dollar settlement.

UFC CEO Dana White, who hasn’t spoken much about the lawsuit, shared with Kevin Iole that the recent actions of Boulware seem personal:

“Let me say this – it’s probably the only thing I’ve said since this whole thing’s been going on. It’s getting to a point now where this feels personal. You know, I went to high school with (Judge Boulware). Me and Lorenzo went to high school with him. I don’t know what the hell me or Lorenzo did to him in high school, but this seems very, very personal.”

Boulware attended Bishop Gorman High School at the same time as Dana White and former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta.

Continuing, White said:

“I don’t think (I bullied him). I don’t think I did anything to this guy. I don’t know what the hell happened. But there’s no doubt in my mind this feels absolutely personal, and whatever it is with this guy, we’ll let the lawyers deal with it, and it is what it is.”

Jed. I. Goodman posted the interview between Iole and White to ‘X‘.

Dana White is asked about the antitrust lawsuit. Watch Kevin Iole's full interview here:https://t.co/2n72Zjq3FQ pic.twitter.com/ugsnxFDIbR — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 3, 2024

With the judge’s rejection of the settlement agreement between the promotion and the fighters, a jury trial is said to be taking place this fall.

Both Ari Emanuel, the CEO of TKO Holdings Group and Eric Cramer, a lawyer representing the fighters, have made comments expressing their interest in having this case closed with the settlement.

The question then arises as to why Judge Boulware would want to take the case to trial when TKO Holdings and the UFC fighters don’t want to see it go to court?

Stay tuned – it’s not over yet.

Do you think Dana White has a point that perhaps the judge is holding a personal grudge against him?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!