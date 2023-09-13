Dana White strongly disagrees with UFC executive on WWE crossover: “One of the dumbest statements of all time”

By Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear that he is not onboard with a recent statement from a top promotional executive.

Dana White, UFC 294

The UFC-WWE merger officially took effective with the announcement of the TKO sports entertainment company on Tuesday (September 12). UFC EVP and COO Lawrence Epstein told ESPN that one goal of the merger is to make every WWE fan a UFC fan and vice versa.

RELATED: DANA WHITE GETS PROMOTION FOLLOWING UFC AND WWE MERGER

Dana White Slams UFC Executive’s Comments

During the post-fight press conference for Dana White’s Contender Series 62, the UFC CEO was told about Epstein’s comment and he didn’t react too favorably (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“One of the dumbest statements of all time,” White said.

White has long insisted that there is little crossover between the UFC and WWE. He has, however, praised the merger under TKO. White believes the formation of TKO will make Endeavor a true sports and entertainment powerhouse.

With that said, White isn’t sold on the idea of all fans from both UFC and WWE crossing over to watch programming and put money into both companies.

“I don’t know why he said that,” White said. “I don’t even know what to say to that. No, there’s no – there’s some crossover. Some people like WWE, some people like UFC, some like both. I don’t think there’s ever gonna be a day where we turn every UFC fan into a WWE fan or every WWE fan into a UFC fan.”

The statement from Epstein took Dana White aback so much that he’s hoping the UFC executive was misquoted.

“What’s beautiful about the synergy between these two fanbases is they are very completely opposite,” White said. “There’s very little crossover. Maybe he was misquoted. I hope that’s the case, because I could not disagree with him more.”

