Dana White gets promotion following UFC and WWE merger

By Cole Shelton - September 12, 2023

Dana White has gotten a promotion in his role with the UFC.

Dana White

On Tuesday, Endeavor – the parent company of the UFC – and the WWE completed the merger of the companies which puts them under the same ownership. They also have their own stock now which Ari Emanuel thinks will make both companies even bigger and better.

“The creation of TKO marks an exciting new chapter for UFC and WWE as leaders in global sports and entertainment,” said Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor and TKO. “Given their continued connectivity to the Endeavor network, we are confident in our ability to accelerate their respective growth and unlock long-term sustainable value for shareholders. With UFC and WWE under one roof, we will provide unrivaled experiences for more than a billion passionate fans worldwide.”

Not only did the two companies partner together, but in the press release, it was announced that Dana White has been promoted to the CEO of the UFC. He was the President but will now hold a new job title following the merger.

“Dana White is now Chief Executive Officer of UFC and Lawrence Epstein remains Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of UFC. Nick Khan continues at WWE in the role of President,” the statement read.

Although Dana White got a promotion, it’s unlikely it will impact his role with the UFC at all. White will continue to promote the events and be the face of the company but now gets a bigger role. He has also been with the UFC since 2001 when the company was bought by Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta.

Dana White was also on hand on Tuesday to help ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange to signal the first day of public trading for the UFC-WWE merger, which is known as TKO Group Holdings, Inc.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

