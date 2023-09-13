Kamaru Usman on Leon Edwards trilogy fight: “I probably should have taken a little bit more time off”

By Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman believes he shouldn’t have rushed fighting Leon Edwards a third time.

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards

Usman looked dominant during his run as the 170-pound kingpin. He defeated the likes of Tyron Woodley, Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington (twice), and Jorge Masvidal (twice). On August 20, 2022, Usman was well on his way to securing his sixth successful UFC welterweight title defense when a late head kick from Leon Edwards ended the championship run.

Last year’s title fight against Edwards was a rematch. The two first met back in late 2015 and it was Usman who was victorious there. After his mostly dominant performance in the rematch was spoiled by a head kick, “The Nigerian Nightmare” didn’t hesitate to jump on a trilogy fight earlier this year. Edwards made it two in a row against Usman, taking a majority decision in the trilogy fight.

RELATED: KAMARU USMAN NAMES THE ONLY OPPONENT “THAT EVEN MAKES SENSE” FOR HIM TO FIGHT NEXT

Kamaru Usman Thinks He Rushed Leon Edwards Trilogy

During an appearance on ESPN’s “DC & RC” show, Kamaru Usman admitted that he feels he agreed to a trilogy fight against “Rocky” too soon (h/t MMAFighting).

“I was in his position and I honestly, looking back now, I probably rushed it,” Usman said. “I probably should have taken a little bit more time off. Then if I’m still guaranteed that shot, go fight for that title. Now, a big part of the reason where you jump into the immediate rematch is — and I would say this to myself in my case as well — when you’re in the middle of a title reign, I don’t want a day to go by that I’m not the man in charge. That when they think of the middleweight division, they don’t think about my name as No. 1. So, after that fight, I’m like, ‘You know what? No. I’m not gonna give this man an opportunity to carry around my belt to say he’s the champion and start to do certain things and think of himself as the champion.’ Because the longer that is, the more they start to build that confidence and that bravado, and I don’t like that. So, as a competitor, I was like, ‘No, let’s go ahead and get this one out of the way. Send him back on down to where he belongs as a contender.’”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Kamaru Usman UFC

Related

Dana White, UFC 294

Dana White strongly disagrees with UFC executive on WWE crossover: "One of the dumbest statements of all time”

Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2023
Dana White and Conor McGregor
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White has "no clue" what's next for Conor McGregor

Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2023

If UFC CEO Dana White truly knows what’s going on with Conor McGregor, he isn’t letting the public know.

Sean-Strickland-Israel-Adesanya
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley weighs in on Sean Strickland’s title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “It didn't look like the Izzy that fought Alex Pereira”

Harry Kettle - September 13, 2023

UFC star Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Dana White, Vince McMahon
UFC

Dana White opens up on the new UFC-WWE merger: “We're so much more powerful than we were yesterday”

Harry Kettle - September 13, 2023

Dana White has given his thoughts on the merger between UFC and WWE, which became official yesterday.

Dana White and Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis responds to criticism from UFC President Dana White: “I don’t really understand”

Harry Kettle - September 13, 2023

Dricus du Plessis has given his thoughts on the criticism he’s received from UFC president Dana White.

leon edwards, colby covington, ufc

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington will take place at either UFC 295 or UFC 296: “It’ll be before the end of the year”

Harry Kettle - September 13, 2023
Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Conor McGregor dinner sold Dana White: “If he can even throw a punch, he’s gonna be a huge superstar”

Zain Bando - September 12, 2023

In 2023, Conor McGregor arguably remains the most popular fighter in MMA and the UFC.

Jasmine Jasudavicius
Tracy Cortez

Jasmine Jasudavicius expecting Tracy Cortez matchup to be a "back-and-forth fight," but confident she'll "shock the world" again

Cole Shelton - September 12, 2023

Jasmine Jasudavicius is no stranger to being the betting underdog and being counted out.

Bryce Mitchell
UFC

Bryce Mitchell worried his ex-girlfriend is "gonna try to kill me" after she destroyed his fruit trees while he was away

Cole Shelton - September 12, 2023

Bryce Mitchell is concerned that his ex-girlfriend is going to try and kill him.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White gets promotion following UFC and WWE merger

Cole Shelton - September 12, 2023

Dana White has gotten a promotion in his role with the UFC.