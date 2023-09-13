UFC CEO Dana White has “no clue” what’s next for Conor McGregor

Dana White Doesn’t Know What’s Going On With Conor McGregor

During the post-fight press conference for Dana White’s Contender Series 62, the UFC boss addressed what’s next for McGregor by admitting he has no idea (via Jason Hagholm).

Dana says there is no clue of what's next for Conor. They will wait to announce when Conor's back and see the landscap#DWCS — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) September 13, 2023

McGregor has been taking aim at Chandler, an opposing coach on season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Last month, “Mystic Mac” hurled the following insult Chandler’s way:

I’ve industrial steel in my leg now, and I’ve long natural steel in the shoulders and elbows and knuckles of the fist. I’m over 3/4 steel. And steel crushes iron. Crushes the little bones in irons face. Out with the iron you little bosu ball motivational speakin handbag 😂😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 17, 2023

“I’ve industrial steel in my leg now, and I’ve long natural steel in the shoulders and elbows and knuckles of the fist. I’m over 3/4 steel. And steel crushes iron. Crushes the little bones in irons face. Out with the iron you little bosu ball motivational speakin handbag.”

More recently, Chandler responded to McGregor teasing a move up to the middleweight division. “Iron” has no problem following the “Notorious” one wherever he goes until they fight.

“185 would be great…,” Michael Chandler wrote on X, reacting to Conor McGregor’s post. “Finally an easy cut after 22 years of hard weight cutting. #seeyousoon”