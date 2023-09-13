UFC CEO Dana White has “no clue” what’s next for Conor McGregor

By Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2023

If UFC CEO Dana White truly knows what’s going on with Conor McGregor, he isn’t letting the public know.

Dana White and Conor McGregor

McGregor has been out of action since fracturing his tibia and fibula in a July 2021 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Since that time, McGregor has exited the USADA testing pool. The “Notorious” one bulked up considerably during his recovery time, and many have wondered if he’ll ever return to the lightweight division.

There was a deadline for McGregor to reenter the testing pool if he hoped to make his return this year. That deadline has passed and “Mystic Mac” has gone back-and-forth on whether or not he can still fight in December. In an ideal world for the UFC, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler would be booked for the promotion’s year-end pay-per-view.

Dana White Doesn’t Know What’s Going On With Conor McGregor

During the post-fight press conference for Dana White’s Contender Series 62, the UFC boss addressed what’s next for McGregor by admitting he has no idea (via Jason Hagholm).

“Dana says there is no club what’s next for Conor. They will wait to announce when Conor’s back and see the landscape.”

McGregor has been taking aim at Chandler, an opposing coach on season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Last month, “Mystic Mac” hurled the following insult Chandler’s way:

“I’ve industrial steel in my leg now, and I’ve long natural steel in the shoulders and elbows and knuckles of the fist. I’m over 3/4 steel. And steel crushes iron. Crushes the little bones in irons face. Out with the iron you little bosu ball motivational speakin handbag.”

More recently, Chandler responded to McGregor teasing a move up to the middleweight division. “Iron” has no problem following the “Notorious” one wherever he goes until they fight.

“185 would be great…,” Michael Chandler wrote on X, reacting to Conor McGregor’s post. “Finally an easy cut after 22 years of hard weight cutting. #seeyousoon”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dana White UFC

