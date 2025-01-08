WATCH | UFC champ Alex Pereira and middleweight contender Caio Borralho trade shots in sparring

By BJ Penn Staff - January 7, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is staying sharp between fights by sparring with one of the best middleweights in MMA at the moment: his fellow Brazilian, Caio Borralho.

UFC stars Alex Pereira and Caio Borralho sparring

Pereira shared some footage from his tense sparring rounds with Borralho on social media. As you can see, both men definitely landed some hard shots — a testament to how good they both are.

Alex Pereira doesn’t currently have a fight book, but is widely expected to defend his title against streaking Russian contender Magomed Ankalaev in his next Octagon appearance. He has expressed some hesitation to take the fight in the past, but Ankalaev is clearly deserves the opportunity more than any other contender in the division.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes that’s Pereira is delaying the match to punish the Russian.

“[Ankalaev has] been talking a lot of s**t and Alex doesn’t like that he talks s**t, so he’s like, ‘f**k him, make him wait,'” Rogan said on his podcast.

Pereira, a former Glory kickboxing champ won the vacant light heavyweight title with a knockout Jiri Prochazka in late 2023. He defended the belt three times in 2024, first against former champ Jamahal Hill, then in a rematch against Prochazka, and finally against a tough Khalil Rountree Jr. He won all three fights by stoppage, cementing himself as one of the greatest light heavyweight champions behind Jon Jones.

Caio Borralho also doesn’t have a fight booked, but locked up the No. 6 spot in the middleweight rankings with an impressive decision win over former title challenger Jared Cannonier in his last Octagon appearance. He has won 16 straight fights — a run that also includes a brutal knockout of Paul Craig. If he is able to win his next fight, he may earn himself a crack at the division’s title.

