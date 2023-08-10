WATCH | Dana White announces new Power Slap mobile game is now live, shares gameplay footage

By Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023
UFC president Dana White has announced the launch of a Power Slap mobile game.

Dana White, Power Slap mobile game

White has been vocal in promoting Power Slap as he’s called it the future and something he is super passionate about. As he continues to host events, the UFC boss surprised many when he announced the launch of a Power Slap mobile game which is now live on the Apple and Android story.

The news caught many by surprise as there were no leaks of any mobile game for Power Slap being talked about. But, the game is live and fans can become their own Power Slapper and have a career. As well, people can play against people from around the world in the online mode.

Dana White loved Power Slap from the beginning

The graphics are not on the level of some of the sports games on Xbox and PlayStation. However, they are good enough for the user to continue to play the game.

Although some fans were surprised that Dana White released a Power Slap video game, ever since the promotion was launched, White has said he loves it.

“I’m really into this. I like it. The other thing is, this stuff is going on,” White said at the press conference back in November. “I know when we announced this, there were a lot of concerns about health and safety with some guys. Us getting involved guarantees that it’s going to be much safer… Look at the numbers this stuff pulls. It’s perfect for social media. You couldn’t have a more perfect product for social media. We believe it will be strong on television, too.”

The next Power Slap event is set to go down tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 9) at the UFC Apex. The plan is for White to host another season of the reality TV show to try and find the next athletes to compete in the promotion.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

