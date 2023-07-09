Dana White reacts to footage of Jon Jones taking shots while in Las Vegas

UFC President Dana White shared his thoughts on the footage of Jon Jones taking shots of alcohol while in Las Vegas.

Jones (27-1 MMA), the UFC’s reigning heavyweight champion, was seen doing shots with former BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal during his recent visit to Sin City.

JON JONES x JORGE MASVIDAL pic.twitter.com/dKMxKG6KFj — MMA TIME (@MMA__TIME) July 8, 2023

Jon Jones was in attendance for the Gamebred Bareknuckle 5 presser and following the event he decided to have some celebratory shots with promoter Jorge Masvidal.

That of course caught the attention of many fight fans, as ‘Bones’ has been known to make some poor decisions while under the influence of alcohol.

During tonight’s UFC 290 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked if the footage of Jones drinking in Vegas had him at all worried.

“Listen, he’s a grown man. He can do whatever the hell he wants,” White said with a chuckle. “I always say this, Jon… More than twelve hours in Vegas is probably not good. Not a good idea for Jon. Umm, but yea, I don’t know. Listen, Jon has done very well for himself. He’s been through a lot of sh*t. He’s made it through. I don’t know whose idea it was to keep Jon here (in Vegas) for days, but here we are.”

Dana White recently announced that Jon Jones is slated to defend his title against former title holder Stipe Miocic in the headliner of UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden on November 11.

‘Bones’ captured the promotion‘s vacant heavyweight title by scoring a first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane earlier this year at March’s UFC 285 event.

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) will be fighting for the first time since losing the heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou in March of 2021.

What do you think of Dana White’s reaction to the footage of Jon Jones taking shots of alcohol in Las Vegas?