Dana White reacts to the idea of cross promoting Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

It is quite clear that UFC CEO Dana White has no plans doing business of any kind with PFL MMA.

Francis Ngannou’s stock has soared in the world of boxing after he went the distance with Tyson Fury. He almost defeated Fury at his own game. While Ngannou is enjoying great success outside of the UFC, one of the downfalls is that the lone appealing MMA fight for him is against Jon Jones.

PFL founder Donn Davis has admitted that Ngannou’s biggest MMA fight is against Jones. With “Bones” being the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, and Ngannou no longer under UFC contract, that means the only way a bout between the two could happen is if both sides agree to cross promote.

That will not be happening under Dana White’s watch.

