Mackenzie Dern reacts following her TKO loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC 295

By Fernando Quiles - November 12, 2023

Mackenzie Dern is in good spirits following her UFC 295 TKO loss to Jessica Andrade.

Jessica Andrade Mackenzie Dern

Dern was hoping to score a big win over a former UFC women’s strawweight champion inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Things did not end the way Dern envisioned. Andrade returned to form with her devastating power punching. While Dern hung in tough, she ate some clean shots and was dropped before the referee had seen enough and called a halt to the fight in round two.

Mackenzie Dern Speaks Out Following UFC 295 Loss

Mackenzie Dern could not ride the wave of momentum she was on with her “Fight of the Night” performance against Angela Hill back in May. She took to her Instagram Stories to apologize for not being able to get past Jessica Andrade.

“Hey guys, so I’m sorry about the loss and I’m sorry about the fight,” Dern said. “I tried my best, but just it’s tough. I got hit and it is what it is.”

With that said, Dern has not allowed the setback to deter her from the ultimate goal of winning a UFC championship.

“So, I appreciate it,” Dern said. “I appreciate all the support. I’m sorry if I upset anyone, I know a lot of you guys believed in me, but I will be back stronger and learn from this, and let’s go. We’re still gonna go after the belt.”

Dern also had the following text in her video statement:

“I’m sorry guys if I disappointed you,” Dern wrote. “I appreciate all the support! I will come back stronger!!”

Dern hasn’t been able to string together a hot streak since 2021. She’s gone 2-2 in her last four outings. This is the first stoppage defeat in Dern’s pro MMA career.

