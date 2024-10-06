Dana White reacts to PFL posting a video putting down Kayla Harrison hours prior to her fight at UFC 307: “They’re drowning”

By Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White believes the PFL is in desperation mode.

Dana White

Kayla Harrison had her second fight under the UFC banner in Salt Lake City. She was featured on the main card of UFC 307 opposite Ketlen Vieira. While Harrison wasn’t as dominant as some expected, she still handled business for a unanimous decision win.

Ahead of the bout, the PFL took shots at their former fighter, and White is laughing off the promotion.

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN PRAISES JULIANNA PENA FOR ‘TROLL JOB’ DURING UFC 307 POST-FIGHT INTERVIEW

Dana White Scoffs at PFL for Kayla Harrison Bashing

During the UFC 307 post-fight press conference, Dana White fired back at the PFL for taking aim at Kayla Harrison.

“They’re drowning,” White said. “Drowning. They suck. They’re not good at what they do. So, I guess you would just keep trying anything you can to make something stick.”

PFL founder Donn Davis has been critical of Harrison in particular. Before UFC 307, Harrison told Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” that she doesn’t have time for the banter.

“Honestly, I’m living my best life,” Harrison answered. “I take great pride in what I built at the PFL. I carried that company on my back for quite a while, and I’ve got big shoulders, so I can handle it. I just don’t have time for that bulls***. Every day, I wake up, I get to go to the gym, I get to train with the people that I respect, admire, and look up to. I’m chasing a dream. When I started MMA, the goal wasn’t to make a shit ton of money, the goal wasn’t to be rich and famous, the goal was to be UFC champion…

“That’s why I’m here and that’s what I want to do. And if anyone has a problem with it, they can go f*** themselves.”

It appears there’s no end in sight to the war of words between Dana White and Donn Davis.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson issues statement following KO loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307, receives advice from Conor McGregor

Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024
Julianna Pena
Julianna Pena

Chael Sonnen praises Julianna Pena for 'troll job' during UFC 307 post-fight interview

Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes Julianna Pena knew what she was doing by ignoring Kayla Harrison post-UFC 307.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira fires back at Jamahal Hill following UFC 307: 'Maybe he just woke up'

Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024

Alex Pereira has returned fire at Jamahal Hill following UFC 307.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Julianna Peña shares her thoughts on Kayla Harrison’s performance at UFC 307: “Not impressed”

Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024

Julianna Pena is downplaying Kayla Harrison’s performance at UFC 307.

Alex Pereira
UFC

Alex Pereira won't be switching weight classes following UFC 307 win over Khalil Rountree

Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024

Alex Pereira has made his plans post-UFC 307 clear.

Joaquin Buckley, Stephen Thompson, UFC 307, Bonus, UFC

UFC 307 Bonus Report: Joaquin Buckley one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024
Alex Pereira, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC 307, Pros react, UFC
Khalil Rountree

Pros react after Alex Pereira TKO's Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 307 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Alex Pereira taking on Khalil Rountree Jr.

Alex Pereira
Khalil Rountree

UFC 307 Results: Alex Pereira TKO's Khalil Rountree Jr. (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Raquel Pennington, Julianna Pena, UFC 307, Results, UFC
Raquel Pennington

UFC 307 Results: Julianna Pena defeats Raquel Pennington (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the women’s bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena.

Jose Aldo, Mario Bautista, UFC 307, Pros react, UFC
Mario Bautista

Pros react after Mario Bautista defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 307 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight bout between Jose Aldo and Mario Bautista.