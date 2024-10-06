Dana White reacts to PFL posting a video putting down Kayla Harrison hours prior to her fight at UFC 307: “They’re drowning”

Dana White Scoffs at PFL for Kayla Harrison Bashing

During the UFC 307 post-fight press conference, Dana White fired back at the PFL for taking aim at Kayla Harrison.

Dana White is asked his thoughts on PFL posting a video putting down Kayla Harrison a few hours before her fight. Using it as a way to promote their own upcoming event. Dana White: They're drowning. Drowning. They suck. They're not good at what they do. So, I guess you would… pic.twitter.com/XO0x9hG1bH — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 6, 2024

“They’re drowning,” White said. “Drowning. They suck. They’re not good at what they do. So, I guess you would just keep trying anything you can to make something stick.”

PFL founder Donn Davis has been critical of Harrison in particular. Before UFC 307, Harrison told Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” that she doesn’t have time for the banter.

“Honestly, I’m living my best life,” Harrison answered. “I take great pride in what I built at the PFL. I carried that company on my back for quite a while, and I’ve got big shoulders, so I can handle it. I just don’t have time for that bulls***. Every day, I wake up, I get to go to the gym, I get to train with the people that I respect, admire, and look up to. I’m chasing a dream. When I started MMA, the goal wasn’t to make a shit ton of money, the goal wasn’t to be rich and famous, the goal was to be UFC champion…

“That’s why I’m here and that’s what I want to do. And if anyone has a problem with it, they can go f*** themselves.”

It appears there’s no end in sight to the war of words between Dana White and Donn Davis.