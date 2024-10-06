Chael Sonnen praises Julianna Pena for ‘troll job’ during UFC 307 post-fight interview

By Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes Julianna Pena knew what she was doing by ignoring Kayla Harrison post-UFC 307.

Julianna Pena

Pena stepped inside the Octagon to challenge Raquel Pennington for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship in Salt Lake City. Despite a two-year layoff, Pena was able to snatch a split decision victory. She is now a two-time women’s bantamweight titleholder.

During her post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Pena name dropped retired UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes instead of Harrison.

Chael Sonnen Thinks Julianna Pena is Trolling Kayla Harrison

While Julianna Pena’s interview was in progress, the UFC had a split screen look at Kayla Harrison in the locker room. Chael Sonnen believes Pena achieved her goal of trolling Harrison (via MMAJunkie).

“That’s a troll job!” Sonnen said laughing during the UFC 307 post-fight show. “That’s a troll job! Amanda’s not even in the organization. If she comes back, she’d like to start at 145 – I mean, not for nothing, the division’s gone. We got a lot of room between those two fighting.

“It’s obviously Kayla. Peña knows it’s Kayla, which is great. … That was a troll job, and it was very well done.”

Sonnen also shared his stance on whether or not Raquel Pennington could delay Harrison’s plan with an immediate rematch.

“I believe Kayla will get the nod, but Pennington’s back in the conversation,” Sonnen said. “There’s a lot of people, I am one of them, that believes Pennington won this fight. I picked Peña. I have a personal relationship with Peña. I was rooting for Peña. She did not win this fight, not based on what I saw.”

Harrison made gestures suggesting that Pena is ducking a fight against her. Pena told reporters that she wasn’t impressed by Harrison’s unanimous decision victory over Ketlen Vieira.

