Dana White reacts to Max Rohskopf’s decision to stop fighting in UFC debut

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on Max Rohskopf’s decision to stop fighting at UFC on ESPN 11.

The lightweight prospect, Rohskopf (5-1 MMA) was making his Octagon debut against Austin Hubbard on just ten days notice at tonight’s event.

After being thoroughly dominated by his opponent for the majority of the opening two rounds it was clear that Rohskopf had no desire to continue competing.

While on the stool, Max Rohskopf told his coach Robert Drysdale “I don’t have it” and requested that his mentor stop the bout on multiple occasions, this while Dana White and other looked on.

However, Drysdale refused to listen to Max and wound up leaving his pupil in the cage to fight the third and final round.

However, Max Rohskopf remained seated on his stool which prompted the referee to step in and ask if he wanted to continue fighting. The lightweight prospect said “no” and the bout was thus waved off.

This evening Dana White shared his thoughts on Max Rohskopf’s decision:

“Asked Dana White about Max Rohskopf’s decision to stop after round two of his debut. He said, ‘Look at Curtis Blaydes. I’m pretty sure Blaydes thought he was going to die after the third round, he kept going.’ Didn’t sound like White had interest in giving Rohskopf a second chance.”

