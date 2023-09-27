Dana White reacts after Stephen Thompson suggests he will receive backpay for UFC 296 fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov

By Harry Kettle - September 27, 2023

UFC president Dana White has reacted to Stephen Thompson’s claim that he will receive some backpay for his upcoming fight at UFC 296.

Dana White and Stephen Thompson

In the last few days, it’s been confirmed that Stephen Thompson will return to take on Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296. It comes after Thompson’s scheduled bout with Michel Pereira was cancelled, with ‘Wonderboy’ refusing to accept the bout after Pereira missed weight. This led to a dispute between the veteran and the promotion, with Thompson noting that he wasn’t paid for making weight and doing his job.

Since then, Thompson has noted the following during an interview with Chris Weidman regarding the Rakhmonov fight.

RELATED: STEPHEN THOMPSON EXPECTS TO RECEIVE “SOME BACKPAY” WHEN HE SQUARES OFF WITH SHAVKAT RAKHMONOV AT UFC 296

“I do believe that they’re going to – I think the deal is, when I fight Shavkat, they’re going to add on what they owed me for the last fight.”

Weidman jokingly responded:

“So they’re bribing you.”

To which Stephen Thompson replied:

“I don’t think they’re bribing me. But it was the fact that I wanted somebody – OK, so there was the thing about Usman after that fight. Usman called me out, and I wanted that fight, but the UFC kept coming back and saying, ‘No, Usman’s not gonna fight you. He’s gonna fight somebody else.’ So there’s a lot going on.”

After being asked about this during a media scrum, White said the following – with a confused smile on his face.

White’s Thompson confusion

“Okay. Okay. If that’s what he said, it must be true”.

This whole situation feels a bit off, especially when you consider the overwhelming popularity of Stephen Thompson. Either way, we just hope the Shavkat fight stays together.

Who do you side with on this issue – Dana White or Stephen Thompson? Will ‘Wonderboy’ be able to turn back the clock at UFC 296? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Stephen Thompson UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, Belal Muhammad, UFC, Challenge

Belal Muhammad claims he “said yes” to a fight with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2023
Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler
Paddy Pimblett

UFC CEO Dana White explains why the Paddy Pimblett vs Tony Ferguson booking “makes sense”

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2023

UFC CEO and president Dana White has explained the reasoning behind Paddy Pimblett vs Tony Ferguson being booked.

Dana White, UFC, UFC Fight Island 3
Dana White

CEO Dana White uses choice words for Showtime: “Time that “s***** product gets off the air”

Zain Bando - September 26, 2023

Dana White, UFC CEO, is not fond of Showtime Boxing despite having done business collectively ahead of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in Aug. 2017.

Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson expects to receive “some backpay” when he squares off with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296

Susan Cox - September 26, 2023

Stephen Thompson is expecting to receive ‘some backpay’ when he squares off with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296.

The Korean Zombie prior to his fight with Max Holloway at UFC Singapore
UFC

PHOTO | The Korean Zombie is gifted a custom WEC/UFC championship

Josh Evanoff - September 26, 2023

Weeks following his last fight, UFC veteran The Korean Zombie has recieved a gift.

Alexander Volkanovski and UFC 5

Alexander Volkanovski hints at impending fight booking: "January sounds good to me!"

Josh Evanoff - September 26, 2023
Brock Lesnar and Mark Hunt
Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt loses lawsuit relating to UFC 200 Brock Lesnar steroid accusation

Josh Evanoff - September 26, 2023

Mark Hunt has lost his long-running lawsuit against the UFC, Brock Lesnar, and Dana White.

Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou
UFC

Stipe Miocic admits he really wanted to have a trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou: “It definitely sucks”

Susan Cox - September 26, 2023

Stipe Miocic is admitting he really wanted to have a trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Marina Rodriguez
Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson-Gomez releases statement following brutal loss to Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 79

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2023

Michelle Waterson-Gomez has issued a short statement following her resounding defeat at the hands of Marina Rodriguez.

Mateusz Gamrot, Rafael Fiziev, UFC Vegas 79, UFC
Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev issues statement following his injury TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 79: “My ACL”

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2023

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev has revealed that he sustained an ACL injury in his loss to Mateusz Gamrot last weekend.