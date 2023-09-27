UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s drunk driving charge: “Thank God nobody was hurt”

By Harry Kettle - September 27, 2023

UFC CEO and president Dana White has given his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s recent drink driving charge.

Israel Adesanya

Earlier this month, Israel Adesanya suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293. As a result, he lost his UFC middleweight championship.

As it turns out, just a few weeks prior to the contest in Australia, ‘Stylebender’ was caught drink driving. He has since pleaded guilty to the charge in court, with the hope being that the punishment won’t be too severe.

This has led to widespread speculation regarding the mentality of Adesanya ahead of such an important title fight. In a recent media scrum, Dana White gave his thoughts on the situation.

White warns Adesanya

“Bad decisions, man,” White said. “No matter how many drinks you’ve had – if you drink, don’t drive. Especially, it’s one thing, Ubering is easy, but when you have that kind of money that kid has, get a driver. Have somebody drive you or Uber or whatever.

“He made a bad decision. Thank God nobody was hurt. Him or nobody else. You know what I say about mistakes: How do you handle them after you make them? Hopefully, that’s a one-and-done for him, and he never does it again.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This appears to be a real crossroads moment for Israel Adesanya in his career. Some feel like he’ll step up to the plate and regain the belt, whereas others worry this is the beginning of the end for him as an elite talent.

What do you believe will happen next in the mixed martial arts career of Israel Adesanya? Do you agree with Dana White’s comments? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Israel Adesanya UFC

