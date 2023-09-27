UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s drunk driving charge: “Thank God nobody was hurt”

White warns Adesanya

“Bad decisions, man,” White said. “No matter how many drinks you’ve had – if you drink, don’t drive. Especially, it’s one thing, Ubering is easy, but when you have that kind of money that kid has, get a driver. Have somebody drive you or Uber or whatever.

“He made a bad decision. Thank God nobody was hurt. Him or nobody else. You know what I say about mistakes: How do you handle them after you make them? Hopefully, that’s a one-and-done for him, and he never does it again.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This appears to be a real crossroads moment for Israel Adesanya in his career. Some feel like he’ll step up to the plate and regain the belt, whereas others worry this is the beginning of the end for him as an elite talent.

What do you believe will happen next in the mixed martial arts career of Israel Adesanya? Do you agree with Dana White’s comments? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!