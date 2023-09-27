Belal Muhammad claims he “said yes” to a fight with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland
UFC fighter Belal Muhammad has claimed that he said yes to a fight against middleweight champion Sean Strickland.
Over the course of the last few years, Belal Muhammad has really turned his career around in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The 35-year-old is riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak with his latest win coming over Gilbert Burns back in May. As you can imagine, the veteran has been pretty relentless in his calls for a shot at the UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.
However, it turns out that he also has a bit of beef with Sean Strickland, too. As many fans know, Strickland is the new king of the middleweights after dethroning Israel Adesanya earlier this month in a shocking result.
As per Muhammad, he has said yes to a showdown with the champ – but the timeline he’s referring to isn’t clear.
I said yes to Strickland
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 27, 2023
Muhammad teases showdown
“I said yes to Strickland”
We all know that Belal Muhammad likes to talk on social media. So, regarding the legitimacy of this call-out, the answer isn’t particularly clear. What is clear, though, is that many fight fans aren’t happy about the success he’s having in the cage right now.
Unfortunately for them, it doesn’t appear as if he’s going to slow down anytime soon – and there’s an excellent chance that he’s just one more win away from earning a crack at the belt. Either way, this isn’t likely to be the last time we hear from him on this issue.
Would you be interested in seeing Belal Muhammad and Sean Strickland square off? How far away is Muhammad from a welterweight championship opportunity? Who would you favor in the previously mentioned match-up? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Belal Muhammad Sean Strickland UFC