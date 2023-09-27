Belal Muhammad claims he “said yes” to a fight with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland

By Harry Kettle - September 27, 2023

UFC fighter Belal Muhammad has claimed that he said yes to a fight against middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland, Belal Muhammad, UFC, Challenge

Over the course of the last few years, Belal Muhammad has really turned his career around in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The 35-year-old is riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak with his latest win coming over Gilbert Burns back in May. As you can imagine, the veteran has been pretty relentless in his calls for a shot at the UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

However, it turns out that he also has a bit of beef with Sean Strickland, too. As many fans know, Strickland is the new king of the middleweights after dethroning Israel Adesanya earlier this month in a shocking result.

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD TOLD HE NEEDS “JESUS” AFTER DUBBING UFC CHAMPION SEAN STRICKLAND AS “THE EASIEST PATH TO DOUBLE CHAMP STATUS”

As per Muhammad, he has said yes to a showdown with the champ – but the timeline he’s referring to isn’t clear.

Muhammad teases showdown

“I said yes to Strickland”

We all know that Belal Muhammad likes to talk on social media. So, regarding the legitimacy of this call-out, the answer isn’t particularly clear. What is clear, though, is that many fight fans aren’t happy about the success he’s having in the cage right now.

Unfortunately for them, it doesn’t appear as if he’s going to slow down anytime soon – and there’s an excellent chance that he’s just one more win away from earning a crack at the belt. Either way, this isn’t likely to be the last time we hear from him on this issue.

Would you be interested in seeing Belal Muhammad and Sean Strickland square off? How far away is Muhammad from a welterweight championship opportunity? Who would you favor in the previously mentioned match-up? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler

UFC CEO Dana White explains why the Paddy Pimblett vs Tony Ferguson booking “makes sense”

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2023
Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson expects to receive “some backpay” when he squares off with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296

Susan Cox - September 26, 2023

Stephen Thompson is expecting to receive ‘some backpay’ when he squares off with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296.

The Korean Zombie prior to his fight with Max Holloway at UFC Singapore
UFC

PHOTO | The Korean Zombie is gifted a custom WEC/UFC championship

Josh Evanoff - September 26, 2023

Weeks following his last fight, UFC veteran The Korean Zombie has recieved a gift.

Alexander Volkanovski and UFC 5
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski hints at impending fight booking: "January sounds good to me!"

Josh Evanoff - September 26, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will seemingly return early next year.

Brock Lesnar and Mark Hunt
Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt loses lawsuit relating to UFC 200 Brock Lesnar steroid accusation

Josh Evanoff - September 26, 2023

Mark Hunt has lost his long-running lawsuit against the UFC, Brock Lesnar, and Dana White.

Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou

Stipe Miocic admits he really wanted to have a trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou: “It definitely sucks”

Susan Cox - September 26, 2023
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Marina Rodriguez
Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson-Gomez releases statement following brutal loss to Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 79

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2023

Michelle Waterson-Gomez has issued a short statement following her resounding defeat at the hands of Marina Rodriguez.

Mateusz Gamrot, Rafael Fiziev, UFC Vegas 79, UFC
Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev issues statement following his injury TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 79: “My ACL”

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2023

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev has revealed that he sustained an ACL injury in his loss to Mateusz Gamrot last weekend.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington feels the BMF title is nothing more than a participation trophy: “You’re just nothing more than a promotional tool”

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2023

UFC sensation Colby Covington has explained why he doesn’t have much respect for the BMF championship.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Ali Abdelaziz slams the UFC rankings following Islam Makhachev’s recent descent on the P4P list

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2023

Ali Abdelaziz has hit out at the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings as a result of Islam Makhachev’s position in the list.