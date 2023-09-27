Belal Muhammad claims he “said yes” to a fight with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland

UFC fighter Belal Muhammad has claimed that he said yes to a fight against middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Over the course of the last few years, Belal Muhammad has really turned his career around in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The 35-year-old is riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak with his latest win coming over Gilbert Burns back in May. As you can imagine, the veteran has been pretty relentless in his calls for a shot at the UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

However, it turns out that he also has a bit of beef with Sean Strickland, too. As many fans know, Strickland is the new king of the middleweights after dethroning Israel Adesanya earlier this month in a shocking result.

As per Muhammad, he has said yes to a showdown with the champ – but the timeline he’s referring to isn’t clear.